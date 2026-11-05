5 Ole Miss Players Who Could Swing Saturday's Showdown With Georgia

For the second time in three years, Ole Miss hosts a top-3-seeded Georgia team for a must-win November matchup.

The 7-1 Bulldogs arrive in Oxford after thrashing Florida 27-8 last weekend.

To pull off the upset of Georgia, Ole Miss must have great performances from its stars. Here are five Rebel players who could help Ole Miss defeat Georgia for the third time in three years.

Jaylon Braxton, CB

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Christian Neptune (8) runs after a catch against Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last weekend, the Georgia passing game was nowhere to be found. Veteran quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 13 passes for only 101 yards and had an abysmal 24.1 QBR. This is an unusual stat line for the usually steady Stockton, but it highlights an area Ole Miss can exploit on Saturday.

Jaylon Braxton, the left-side corner, has to anchor the pass defense this weekend after Stockton's trouble last week. Braxton has a knack for showing up in big games. His game-sealing interception of Sam Leavitt in the LSU game is still likely the highlight of Ole Miss' season to date.

Braxton can submit his resume as a big-game corner this weekend with a good performance against Georgia. A well-timed pass breakup or turnover would definitely shift momentum in the Rebels' favor.

Caleb Cunningham, WR

Ole Miss wide receiver Caleb Cunningham is carrying a lot of good mojo into the weekend. In the matchup against Auburn, Cunningham tore it up, firmly establishing himself as one of Trinidad Chambliss's favorite targets.

Cunningham faces a tougher test against the Bulldogs, but with Deuce Alexander as Georgia's primary pass-defense focus, he could have another big day. Cunningham came to Ole Miss to bring his home-state wins at the highest level. A good performance against Georgia will certainly accomplish that goal.

Suntarine Perkins, LB

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) reacts after a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suntarine Perkins knows exactly what it is like to beat Georgia. He is one of the few players left on the roster who played meaningful snaps against Georgia when the Rebels beat them in 2024 and starred in the Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia last year.

Perkins has a lot to lose in this matchup. If Ole Miss does not come away with a victory, they will likely miss the playoffs. Perkins is in his last season with the program and will undoubtedly fight to extend his time as a Rebel for as long as possible.

Georgia poses a challenge for Perkins; the Bulldogs do not give up sacks. In fact, only Ole Miss gives up fewer sacks in the SEC than Georgia. However, Perkins is coming off a huge performance against Auburn and will leave it all on the field.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Chambliss dealt with inconsistency issues throughout late September and into October. While he didn't play poorly, he didn't consistently show the one-of-a-kind talent that has him shooting up NFL draft boards.

Fortunately, Chambliss is at his best against Georgia. Last season he made himself a household name with his earth-shattering perfomance in the Sugar Bowl. In order for Ole Miss to pull off this upset, Chambliss must be in the same form he was on New Years Day last year.

Lucas Carneiro, K

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels place kicker Lucas Carneiro (17) makes the go ahead field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs in the final seconds of the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many anticipate this game will come down to one score. In that case, the leg of Lucas Carniero will be of the utmost importance. As we saw in his performance against UGA last year, a kicker with power and accuracy can be just as important as a top-notch quarterback or running back.

With the game on the line, there's no one we'd rather see trot out to knock down a huge kick than Carneiro. He's done it before, and if the opportunity presents itself, I'm confident he will do it again.

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