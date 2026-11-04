Ole Miss vs. Georgia Comes Down to 3 Crucial Matchups

All eyes will turn to Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday night when the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. This matchup provided two instant classics last season, and this year's high-stakes game will likely provide the same fireworks.

Ole Miss is playing for its College Football Playoff hopes on Saturday. One more loss would dent the Rebels' chances, but a win could catapult Pete Golding's team into national-contender status.

Ole Miss and Georgia could come down to three matchups.

Ole Miss Defensive Line vs. Georgia Running Game

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs are elite at running the ball. They average 200 rushing yards per game, which ranks third-highest in the SEC. The Rebels allow 148 rushing yards per game.

This matchup will determine Saturday's outcome. Georgia has a talented running back in Dwight Phillips Jr., who averages 7.5 yards per carry, and an elite offensive line led by Dontrell Glover. If Ole Miss can't slow down the Bulldogs' rushing attack, it could be a long night for Pete Golding's defense.

Kam Franklin, Will Echoles, and the rest of the defensive line have to win on first and second down. They must force Georgia into obvious passing downs and make the Bulldogs chase points.

Ellis Robinson IV vs. Deuce Alexander

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexander is coming off a tough game against Auburn. He made a couple of critical drops and finished with five receptions for 59 yards. Ole Miss desperately needs its star wide receiver to bounce back.

He'll likely be lined up with Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. He has two interceptions and eight pass deflections this season. The Rebels will be without Kewan Lacy this week, which means they could lean on the passing attack to win.

Alexander has played the lead wideout role tremendously, but he must show up in a big way. If he can win his one-on-one battle with Robinson, Ole Miss should run the ball more effectively.

Pete Golding vs. Kirby Smart

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Golding and Smart are two of college football's best coaches. Saturday night could test each coach's decision-making. Golding has to be on top of his game. He spoke highly of Smart on Monday.

"I think number one is experience. Obviously, I think he’s been in the league what, 20 years now, it seems like. He’s been around a lot of elite coaches. Does a heck of a job in recruiting. He’s got an elite staff that he’s put together," Golding said. "I think he does a really good job of creating toughness in his program and discipline. And you can see it in his team. So a lot of respect for him. I’ve had a lot of respect for him for a long time."

Hopefully, Golding's team will be prepared and can secure a massive win over Georgia.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.