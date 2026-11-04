Pete Golding Has a Chance to Make His Strongest Statement Yet

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels are 6-2 so far in Pete Golding's first full season as the team's head coach. On Saturday, the Rebels will host the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in what needs to be a win to keep their playoff hopes going strong.

This is the second time in Golding's short career as a head coach that he'll face off against Georgia. The first time was the Sugar Bowl in last season's College Football Playoff when Golding and the Rebels defeated the Bulldogs 39-34.

Saturday, Golding will be looking to move to 2-0 against Georgia and make his strongest statement yet as head coach in the process.

What This Game Means for Golding and Ole Miss

Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding reacts with a referee during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Ole Miss won the Sugar Bowl and made a run to the semifinals of last season's playoff, some argued it was due to the team being motivated by the dramatic exit of former head coach Lane Kiffin and not because of Golding. After an offseason with Golding in charge, this season is the first real test of how Golding will do as a head coach going forward.

While the season hasn't gone perfectly, being ranked in the top 12, still being in playoff contention and being 6-2 are more than acceptable for Golding's first season. A win Saturday would turn what's been a good season into a great one.

Ole Miss had some defensive struggles early in the year, which reached their peak against No. 25 Florida when the Gators rushed for more than 300 yards in a 52-28 win over the Rebels. Following the game, Golding said he didn't want the players to get the taste of the loss out of their mouths and use the loss as motivation.

Golding would lead a defensive turnaround in the four games since, allowing just 17.25 points per game. The turnaround is despite the absence of defensive back Edwin Joseph Jr., who got hurt against Vanderbilt on Oct. 10 and hasn't played since.

Although it's improved, the defense hasn't been perfect, as shown by the 34-27 loss to Texas. However, Golding has already shown once this season that his defense can take a step up, heading into a game against the No. 2 team in the country. He has a chance to solidify himself as an elite head coach, and solidify this Ole Miss team as legitimate national championship contenders.

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