5 Ole Miss Players Who Will Decide Pete Golding's First Season

The Ole Miss Rebels have an opportunity to do something special this season. They possess an extremely talented roster as they aim to build off last year's success.

They hired Pete Golding to take the reins, and he's inheriting as much star power as a first-time head coach could ever ask for. Obviously, guys like Kewan Lacy, Trinidad Chambliss, and Will Echoles will play a role in Golding's first season as head coach.

But what about the rest of the roster? Let's take a look at five guys (besides the obvious stars) who could decide Ole Miss' season.

Deuce Alexander, WR

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11). Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver room went through significant change this offseason, as the Rebels parted ways with five of the six leading receivers from last season. The lone exception was Deuce Alexander.

Alexander recorded 44 catches for 684 yards and two touchdowns last season. Ole Miss added Darrell Gill Jr., Johntay Cook, and Horatio Fields in the transfer portal, but Alexander has to step up in an elevated role.

Terez Davis, OL

Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Terez Davis. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terez Davis will be the Rebels' starting left tackle this season. He struggled as a freshman, but he's put in a lot of work during the spring and summer.

Protecting Chambliss should be Ole Miss' primary objective, and Davis will play a role in that. He initially entered the transfer portal, but opted to return to Oxford. Now, he is one of the team's most important players on offense.

Edwin Joseph, S

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Edwin Joseph. Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss retained cornerbacks Antonio Kite and Jaylon Braxton, but revamped the safety room by adding Edwin Joseph, Joenel Aguero, and Sharif Denson.

The Rebels were susceptible to big plays last season, but Golding did a solid job of providing depth to the secondary. Joseph could play a major role this year and be a difference maker with his excellent ball-tracking skills.

Makhi Frazier, RB

Michigan State's Makhi Frazier runs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss desperately needs someone to take some of the heavy workload off of Lacy. That's where Makhi Frazier factors into the offense. The former Michigan State running back handled 116 carries for 502 yards last season.

If he can be a reliable option in the backfield when Lacy isn't on the field, this Rebels offense becomes even more dangerous. Reinforcing Lacy's longevity is crucial, and hopefully, Frazier can help with that.

Keaton Thomas, LB

Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Keaton Thomas hasn't been on the nation's radar yet, but it shouldn't take long for that to change. The Baylor transfer is an exciting player who could have a massive season.

The defensive line is stout, the secondary is experienced, and the linebacker room could be just as good if Thomas steps up. It wouldn't be surprising if the senior is one of Ole Miss' top defensive players by season's end.

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