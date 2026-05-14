5 Things We Will Learn about Ole Miss in the First Month of the Season

As the wait for the first kickoff for Ole Miss continues, many Rebel fans are reminiscing about the previous season. Although the 2025-2026 season ended with a sense of unfulfilled potential, the team's success relies on the players stepping into the spotlight this season.

One significant change is the turnover in the coaching staff. With Pete Golding taking over as the head coach after Lane Kiffin departed for LSU, fans can anticipate adjustments in team style and strategy based solely on their expertise on their side of the ball.

1. Pete Golding and His Coaching

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding lifts the Sugar Bowl trophy after the Sugar Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Golding had impressive success leading the team during the playoff run, but the question remains: how will the shift affect his coaching? Last season, he inherited a well-developed team, but now he is fully responsible for guiding this new group, which might present more challenges.

Golding's primary goal is to ensure the team focuses on one game at a time, avoiding distractions concerning their former coach. As the team prepares for what are expected to be tough matchups, they must concentrate on each game's significance and the steps necessary to return to the College Football Playoff.

2. A Neutral Site Start

As the Rebels begin their season, they will head to Nashville to take on Louisville in the Tennessee Titans stadium rather than the comfort of the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

This crucial win will significantly influence the team's trajectory for the season, especially after ending last season on a high note with a College Football Playoff appearance. The pressure is on, and the Rebels need to demonstrate their worth against a team many expect them to defeat

This win is crucial to the Rebels' season trajectory, especially after concluding last season on a high note at the College Football Playoffs. The pressure is on, expectations are high, and the team needs to prove itself against a team many expect to be defeated.

3. Roster Turnover and Reinforcement

The Rebels are experiencing significant roster turnover, with several players moving on to different universities, pursuing NFL careers, or exploring other professional paths. Key losses include standout receivers like Harrison Wallace III, tight end Dae’Quan Right, and strong defensive end Princewill Umanmielen.

Welcoming new transfer players is vital for the Rebels' success in 2026, but it does raise questions about team chemistry on the field. The spotlight will be on younger players and the new transfers stepping in. Noteworthy transfers are Deuce Knight of Auburn and the LSU offensive line, Carius Curne, as well as a plethora of wide receivers aiming to fill the missing pieces.

4. How Changing the Offensive Coordinator Will Amp up the already Stable Offense

Heading to run the offense, Baker is bringing a speedy offense to the Rebels, hoping to highlight the already strong group.

Having previously served as Ole Miss's co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach during 2021-2023, Baker has firsthand experience with the team's offensive system. He also served as the head offensive coordinator at East Carolina in 2024 and 2025, where his tight ends combined for significant receptions and yardage.

If the Rebels convey this energy onto the field, they can exceed the already high expectations.

5. Returning Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Caleb Odom celebrates his 2-point conversion catch against the Miami Hurricanes | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team may have had a large group headed for new opportunities, but strong players remain a part of the team. Those players include quarterback Trinidad Chambliss after a battle with NCAA eligibility rules, running back Kewan Lacy, wide receiver Deuce Alexander, defensive tackle Will Echoles, and defensive end Kam Franklin, to name a few.

Chambliss's decision to stay may be the most significant win of the offseason. Expectations are high for the strong athlete, who has the opportunity to build on his growth as the starting quarterback.

Another key player and offseason treasure is Caleb Odom, a former Alabama wide receiver, who is expected to fill major gaps left by the departures of De’Zhaun Stribling and Wallace III. With experience as both a tight end and a wide receiver, the combination fits the mold of new head offensive coordinator, John David Baker.

The Rebels will face major tests within the first month when former Head Coach Kiffin returns with the Tigers to the Grove, which is looking to be a tough game for the home team. Additionally, the Rebels will navigate a demanding stretch from October 17 to November 14, facing Missouri, Texas, Auburn, Georgia, and Oklahoma in consecutive weeks.

CBS Sports ranks Ole Miss's schedule as the fifth toughest in 2026, and the road games will add to the challenge, requiring the Rebels to travel with a strong mentality.

If the team follows Coach Golding's direction, they could thrive throughout the season, growing with each test they encounter.

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