What to Expect From New Ole Miss Offense Under John David Baker

As the Rebels head into a new season, new leadership has started hitting the ground running this season, starting with refinement in the offensive side of the ball; returning coach, John David Baker stepped into the leading role with intentions of another successful season.

Who Is John David Baker?

Baker was hired in early December for the remainder of the 2025 season as well as the 2026 season after the midseason coaching change following Lane Kiffin’s departure. He served as East Carolina’s offensive coordinator after his role as the co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Ole Miss from 2021-2023.

During his time at East Carolina, Baker had notable success, directing an offense that ranked 15th nationally in total offense and 31st in scoring, improving the overall team at ECU. He was a nominee of the 2024 Broyles Award, an honor presented to the top assistant coach in college football. As an OC under a defensive Head Coach, responsibilities heighten, with two years of trial and error, Baker is prepped for this coming season.

How Is It Going to Look Different?

For the first time since his hire, Baker brings the public in on how the offense will look different under his authority. Baker does not intend to throw all of Kiffin's and former OC Charlie Weis Jr. books out of the window, but instead developed the system further. The duo’s main goal was speed, but Baker wants it faster, focusing predominantly on the ground game.

Earlier in his career, Baker had influence for air raids, but as he developed and learned success was found on the ground. The success he experienced at ECU was when effective ball handling was present in the play. In each game ECU had more than 40 on the board, the team averaged over 200 yards, further proving his intention to run.

“It’s always going to be where this thing starts and stops, because if we can run the football, especially in this league, it is going to open up the other things we can do. But yeah, the air raid piece has gone away for me for a while now, especially after coaching tight ends for four years now… this game starts in the run game and always will," said Baker at a press conference after practice in early April.

Running back Kewan Lacy against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baker said that 80% of offensive calls are the exact that it has always been, he chose to take the initiative to clean up terminologies so that everyone understood in a uniformed sense. Just because a new offensive has been put into affect, it does not change the standard of past performance and former coaching techniques. Baker has joined the team to enhance what is already known and further develop success.

Why Is He the Right Fit?

At ECU, Baker worked for a predominately defense based team, head coach Mike Houston led the defense, leaving all offensive calls to Baker. Without a higher position leading him in what to do, outside of creating with the offensive staff, Baker was tasked to call the shots.

“Learning from my experiences and my mistakes was huge. I didn’t have an older guy in the room who called plays in this offense before to help me. I had a great staff around me that helped me game-plan and do all those things, but I didn’t have an older guy in the room to help me with some of that,” said Baker.

After the first year, Baker adapted and learned a lot through the last two years at ECU. Through nationally recognized statistics, Baker is looking towards success in another defense-dominated coaching dynamic under former defensive coordinator and current head coach, Pete Golding.

Filing Into a Formed Roster

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baker is looking forward to stepping into a position to lead the offense, noting it was not an easy decision to stay, trust him, and deal with all of the changes that have occurred over the course of the last year.

Talented Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is someone that Baker is looking forward to coaching, his precision, dedication, and trial to get here is admirable and he is what coaches look to have on their roster. With similar intentions to Weis Jr’s system, Chambliss has the ability to reach and maybe even surpass his success of last season.

“Trinidad is exactly what you want in the quarterback position, ultra competitive, a perfectionist. He wants it right the first time. It’s a great example today (April 10, 2026). You know, we go third downs for the first time, and you know, there’s some install involved in that, and he is doing it with some new receivers, new tight ends that he;s never played with before. And he wants it to be perfect. And you know, that’s what you love about him...” Baker said when talking about the returning quarterback.

Chambliss is not the only player Baker speaks about, Kewan Lacy is another player on Baker’s radar. His goal for Lacy and all other players is the exceeding of expectations coming off of a successful year. Baker’s goal is to grow Lacy into the player he desires to be whether it is collegiate awards, the draft, or simple success for Ole Miss, his intention is to develop players.

Running back Kewan Lacy scores a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Returning players and newcomers alike, the development within a player's skill set is essential to the success of the offensive side of the ball. Throughout the off-season, Baker has worked for a cohesive unit, ensuring players are where they need to be developed, no matter the position.

Final Thoughts

The South Eastern Conference is not an easy one, but success is the standard for the rebels with difficult games in the near future. Competition is not just on a Saturday in the stadium, but through recruitment, and in everything. One thing is for certain, Baker did not return to the SEC to lose , he is here to win.

Baker ended the presser with his goal, “At the end of the day, I want to win.”

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.