6 Factors That Will Determine Ole Miss Rebels' Offensive Ceiling

The Ole Miss Rebels football program is coming off of a historic season. After a semifinal appearance in the College Football Playoff, the next step would be a national championship spot.

However, a lot has changed ahead of the 2026 season. For starters, a coaching change that has been the talk of the college football world hit Oxford. But the time for that conversation is over; it's time to look at this upcoming season.

Fans may have some questions about what this offense will look like in the fall. Here are six factors that will determine the Rebels' offensive ceiling in 2026.

1. QB 1

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass agains the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Everyone knows the heartbeat of the Rebels' offense going into the 2026 season. Starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will be in every Heisman conversation at the start of the season.

Last year, Chambliss led the SEC in passing yards with 3,937 yards. Fans should expect more of the same this season from their star quarterback with offensive coordinator John David Baker at the helm.

2. Offensive Line Questions

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) at the line of scrimmage against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As it currently stands, the Rebels' right tackle position could go to a player grabbed out of the transfer portal. Former LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Crune and former Miami Hurricanes lineman Tommy Kinsler IV.

Both are coming having played against top competition, but bringing in a new talent on a unit that has to have nearly perfect chemistry is always a question of concern. If the new right tackle can blend in with the rest of the group, it will open one of the most talented players in the country to more possibilities.

3. Another Heisman Hopeful

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) scores on a 73-yard touchdown run against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A strong offensive line means Rebels' running back Kewan Lacy can have an even bigger season in 2026. The combo of Chambliss and Lacy could be the most deadly duo in all of college football this season.

4. Baker's Return

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels cheerleader run an Ole Miss flag through the end zone after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

I spoke about Baker's return to the program earlier. The Rebels will look to Baker to dial up the winning plays this season. In his first stint with the program, the Rebels' rushing attack was historic. That's exactly what you want to hear with a talent like Lacy in the backfield.

5. More New Faces

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Johntay Cook (2) makes a catch against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Just like most teams around the country, the Rebels attacked the transfer portal to find holes in the receiving game. The Rebels are looking for Johntay Cook II and Darrell Gill Jr. to use their veteran experience to be can't miss targets for Chambliss.

6. Offensive Control

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golding was thrust into an impossible situation last season. A defensive minded coach, Golding may lean on his offensive assistants a lot more than the guy before him. However, it seems Golding will be keeping most of the offensive style with his decision to bring OC Baker back in the fold.

If Golding can keep the rhythm this offense had last season, the sky will be the limit for this unit.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.