6 Factors That Will Determine Ole Miss Rebels' Offensive Ceiling
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The Ole Miss Rebels football program is coming off of a historic season. After a semifinal appearance in the College Football Playoff, the next step would be a national championship spot.
However, a lot has changed ahead of the 2026 season. For starters, a coaching change that has been the talk of the college football world hit Oxford. But the time for that conversation is over; it's time to look at this upcoming season.
Fans may have some questions about what this offense will look like in the fall. Here are six factors that will determine the Rebels' offensive ceiling in 2026.
1. QB 1
Everyone knows the heartbeat of the Rebels' offense going into the 2026 season. Starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will be in every Heisman conversation at the start of the season.
Last year, Chambliss led the SEC in passing yards with 3,937 yards. Fans should expect more of the same this season from their star quarterback with offensive coordinator John David Baker at the helm.
2. Offensive Line Questions
As it currently stands, the Rebels' right tackle position could go to a player grabbed out of the transfer portal. Former LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Crune and former Miami Hurricanes lineman Tommy Kinsler IV.
Both are coming having played against top competition, but bringing in a new talent on a unit that has to have nearly perfect chemistry is always a question of concern. If the new right tackle can blend in with the rest of the group, it will open one of the most talented players in the country to more possibilities.
3. Another Heisman Hopeful
A strong offensive line means Rebels' running back Kewan Lacy can have an even bigger season in 2026. The combo of Chambliss and Lacy could be the most deadly duo in all of college football this season.
4. Baker's Return
I spoke about Baker's return to the program earlier. The Rebels will look to Baker to dial up the winning plays this season. In his first stint with the program, the Rebels' rushing attack was historic. That's exactly what you want to hear with a talent like Lacy in the backfield.
5. More New Faces
Just like most teams around the country, the Rebels attacked the transfer portal to find holes in the receiving game. The Rebels are looking for Johntay Cook II and Darrell Gill Jr. to use their veteran experience to be can't miss targets for Chambliss.
6. Offensive Control
Golding was thrust into an impossible situation last season. A defensive minded coach, Golding may lean on his offensive assistants a lot more than the guy before him. However, it seems Golding will be keeping most of the offensive style with his decision to bring OC Baker back in the fold.
If Golding can keep the rhythm this offense had last season, the sky will be the limit for this unit.
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Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his role with Ole Miss on SI, Tyler also covers multiple SEC teams, the MLB, and pop culture for The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93