$72 Million Coach Climbs To The Top Of Florida Gators Favorites To Be Next Head Coach
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-0 SEC) is in the midst of a historic 2025 season with the program firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Florida Gators.
In a matchup that is taking social media by storm, Lane Kiffin and Co. will host the Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a critical SEC matchup on Saturday.
The Rebels have remained in headlines this fall for their success on the field, but social media has swirled surrounding the future of Kiffin as the decision-maker in Oxford.
With job openings at LSU and Florida, the pair of SEC programs have intensified their pursuits for the highly-touted head coach, but his future remains undecided.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said on Monday of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired.
"So, I ain’t figured all that out. I’m trying to keep our winning streak, get to 8-0 at home.”
Despite Kiffin denying the outside buzz, sportsbooks have labeled the Ole Miss head coach as the betting favorite for the Gatots gig.
Along with betting odds via BetOnline, Kalshi has labeled Kiffin as a significant favorite to become the next head coach of the Florida Gators.
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
According to Kalshi, the favorites for the Florida Gators gig are Kiffin, Eli Drinkwitz [Missouri], and Jedd Fisch [Washington].
The Kalshi Prediction Machine:
Lane Kiffin: 60 percent
Eli Drinkwitz: 18 percent
Jedd Fisch: 17 percent
Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Lane Kiffin: -300
2. Eli Drinkwitz: +120
3. James Franklin: +600
4. Jedd Fisch: +600
5. Jeff Brohm: +1200
Kiffin remains a prominent figure in this year's coaching carousel, but with the Rebels within arms reach of the program's first College Football Playoff appearance, all focus is on wrapping up the 2025 season strong.
