$72 Million Coach Makes Statement on Future Amid LSU Tigers, Florida Gators Buzz
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) escaped the Florida Gators on Saturday night in a 34-24 Week 12 victory at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, but the program remains in headlines for other reasons despite a College Football Playoff berth within arms reach.
As the Rebels navigate a historic season in Oxford, the future of head coach Lane Kiffin remains the hottest topic across college football with his future in question.
The coaching carousel is heating up in November with Kiffin a top target for the LSU Tigers and Florida, among others, with programs in search of new decision-makers.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said ESPN's Pete Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
For Kiffin, he's remained mum on the subject this fall with Ole Miss piecing together the program's best season in school history under his watch.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said this week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired."
But Kiffin made a new statement on Saturday night following the win over Florida:
“I love what we’re doing here,” Kiffin said. “Today was awesome. To even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and what they did today.”
The future of Kiffin remains in question. Will he remain in Oxford? Will he depart for the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators? Time will tell, but as Ole Miss navigates a historic season, all eyes are on the Rebels this fall.
No. 6 Ole Miss will navigate an open date in Week 13 followed by the regular season finale on Nov. 28 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl.
