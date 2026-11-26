This Friday, the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to capture their fourth straight win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss has suffered a late-season collapse that has removed the team from the College Football Playoff conversation. Mississippi State's collapse started mid-season after star quarterback Kamario Taylor suffered a season-ending injury.

In his place, Mississippi State has played multiple quarterbacks. Let's take a look at them and who is likely to play on Friday against Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs' QB Options

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback AJ Swann passes the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main quarterback who's played in Taylor's place has been Parker "Billy" Puckett. Puckett became the first walk-on quarterback to start an SEC game since Georgia's Stetson Bennett. He has thrown the ball 113 times, completing 71 passes for 690 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, along with 122 rushing yards.

Mississippi State has also played former LSU, Vanderbilt and Appalachian State quarterback AJ Swann. Swann has attempted 64 passes and has completed 41 of them for 489 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

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Puckett was initially Taylor's main backup and the Bulldogs' leading passer against LSU and Oklahoma, but Swann took over against Texas and held his spot until he got hurt against Auburn, which let Puckett play again. Last week, Puckett was the only quarterback who played against Tennessee Tech.

It's been unclear who would start for the Bulldogs on Friday, but Swann has now been listed as doubtful on the injury report, which makes Puckett the frontrunner.

With Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding taking back over defensive play-calling after giving it up last weekend, he'll have to prepare for both quarterbacks and the differing strengths and weaknesses of both players.

Swann is the more dangerous passer of the two, as he has a higher completion percentage and yards per attempt with the same number of touchdowns and two fewer interceptions. However, he has -31 rushing yards to Puckett's 122 despite taking nine less sacks than Puckett.

Neither quarterback compares to how Kamario Taylor was playing early in the year. However, in a conference as deep as the SEC and in a rivalry that's as heated and has as much history as the Egg Bowl, you can't overlook the opposing team.

Golding and the Rebels have to stay focused and prepared for whatever challenges their rivals throw at them in the final game of both teams' regular seasons.

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