The Ole Miss Rebels may be out of the running for the College Football Playoff in 2026, but that doesn't mean there's nothing left to play for. In fact, it's just the opposite.

The Rebels (7-4, 4-4 SEC) will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6, 2-6 SEC) in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg on Friday, otherwise known as the Egg Bowl. Ole Miss and State are rivals across all sports, but football has always held the title of king in the Magnolia State in a series that the Rebels lead 67-46-6 all-time.

With both the Rebels and Bulldogs having a disappointing season based on preseason expectations, this game has a feeling similar to the Egg Bowls of old. Ole Miss has already secured a bowl game appointment following the regular season, but a win for Mississippi State in Oxford would give the Bulldogs bowl eligibility as well and take some heat off of head coach Jeff Lebby, especially since the Bulldogs lost star quarterback Kamario Taylor to injury, an event that sent the season into a tailspin.

Still, not everyone who is playing on Friday is very familiar with this rivalry, something that Rebels head coach Pete Golding is expecting to remedy this week during game preparation.

Ole Miss' New Roster Additions Are About to Play in One of College Football's Most Heated Rivalries

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on during the third quarter against the Wofford Terriers during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You know, we got 51 new players that are going to really find out what the Egg Bowl and the rivalry really is about," Golding said after Ole Miss' blowout win over Wofford on Saturday. "And that's our responsibility to this school, to our students, to our alumni, you know, to the town of Oxford to prepare really well this week and go out and play really well on Friday, to get ourselves into position to go play into a bowl game to finish with a nine-win season."

This rivalry has seen its fair share of wild moments through the years: personal fouls, "immaculate" field goal deflections from gusts of wind and bench-clearing brawls. In some years of leaner football in Mississippi, this game was the most important one on the schedule for both teams, neither of which were bound for a postseason bowl game.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Even in years where both teams are nationally relevant, however, this game carries meaning. Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans work together, go to church together and build relationships together. Some marriages even cross lines in the rivalry. Although the Rebels and Bulldogs won't be competing for a national title this season, the Egg Bowl is still important to a number of fans, and Ole Miss' newcomers are going to learn that this week.

For now, the oddsmakers in Vegas are heavily favoring the Rebels. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Ole Miss is favored by 19.5 points as of Monday afternoon, a number that has grown since the line initially posted. ESPN's matchup predictor also gives Ole Miss an 87.6 percent chance of winning on Friday since State has dropped six-straight games against FBS opponents, sparked by the aforementioned injury to Taylor.

Still, rivalry games are strange and carry a lot of emotion. If the Rebels overlook the Bulldogs, some inconsistencies that have plagued Pete Golding's team all season could rear their head and make this game interesting late. Golding is hoping to avoid that scenario and have his team focused and ready on Friday.

"We have the ability to go spot the ball at home and continue to restart that [home winning] streak that we screwed up a couple weeks ago," Golding said. "On top of [that], we know what that game means to the state. We know what that game means to the former alumni. We know what that game means to this school."

Ole Miss and Mississippi State are scheduled for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Friday, and the game will be televised on ABC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.