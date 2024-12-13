A New Razorback Rebel! Ole Miss Lands Arkansas Offensive Lineman Patrick Kutas
Another Arkansas player is headed to Oxford.
Former Razorback starting guard Patrick Kutas committed to Ole Miss Friday morning following a visit earlier this week. The Memphis native was considered by multiple outlets the top interior offensive lineman in the 2025 portal cycle.
Kutas will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Rebels and is expected to be a Day 1 starter for Lane Kiffin's squad en route to a hopeful College Football Playoff berth in 2025. He's the third player the Rebels have landed via the portal since it opened on Monday.
Best known for his run-blocking skills, Kutas was rated as the nation's No. 10 interior offensive lineman, the No. 10 prospect in Tennessee. He committed to the Hogs while holding offers from several SEC programs, including Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Kutas started midway through the 2023 season for the Razorbacks and was expected to be a focal point on the ground game before suffering a back injury during fall camp. He eventually recovered and started the four of the final games of the regular season, including the 63-31 loss against the Rebels on Nov. 2.
For his Hogs career, Kutas started 13 games as a Razorback and appeared in 26 total outings.
Position versatility is the selling point for Kutas. The 6-foot-5, 313-pound juggernaut started at right tackle for the Razorbacks during the 2023 season, then moved to left guard as a junior. While expected to be a guard in Oxford, Kutas could factor into three different positions on either side of the offensive line.
Ole Miss returns both tackles Diego Pounds and Jayden Williams for 2025, but the interior is taking a huge hit due to graduation. Kutas figures to be either the starting left or right guard when camp breaks this spring.
The Rebels also signed Devin Harper and Connor Howes as part of their 2025 class last week. Ole Miss flipped them from LSU and Arkansas, respectively.