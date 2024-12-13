What Lane Kiffin Thinks of 'Dumb' College Football Transfer Portal System
The Ole Miss Rebels have taken full advantage of the transfer portal since its advent in college football, but that doesn't mean their head coach is a fan of the current system.
Lane Kiffin has never been shy about sharing his opinions with the media, especially when it comes to the big-picture view of college athletics.
Earlier this week, Kiffin was part of a joint press conference with Duke head coach Manny Diaz ahead of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, and a question was posed on how coaches balance the December transfer portal window with putting the finishing touches on a campaign.
This is a relevant question, considering Duke's starting quarterback recently entered the portal and will not be suiting up in the bowl game against Ole Miss.
"Like Manny said, we just try to make the best of the situations," Kiffin said. "It really is a really dumb system to think about what we're talking about, a quarterback going in the portal. Just think about what we're talking about; the season's not over yet, and there's a free agency window open.
"Just think of the NFL getting ready for the AFC and NFC playoffs, and players are in free agency already. It's a really poor system, but we just really try to manage the best we can through it, and hopefully someday it will get fixed."
That might be viewed as ironic coming from Kiffin, a coach who has relied heavily on the portal to build his roster in recent seasons. Still, just because he takes advantage of the system in place doesn't mean he can't call out its flaws, and he sees plenty of them where this early transfer window is concerned.
Ole Miss has already snagged a couple of pieces out of the portal this week, and odds are that trend will continue in the days ahead. There's still one final game to prep for, however, and the Rebels will have to balance these two storylines throughout the month of December.
Kickoff in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.