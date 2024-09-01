A Rematch Worth the Wait: Ole Miss Dominates Furman in Season Opener
The Ole Miss Rebels and Furman Paladins kicked off the new season on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium, renewing a series that had been dormant since both teams were in the Southern Conference in the 1920s.
Despite Ole Miss and Furman not having played one another for almost 100 years, the Rebels had something to prove on Saturday. On a less-than-serious note, Ole Miss wanted to avenge its loss to Furman in their lone meeting back in 1924, but it also wanted to start a potential playoff run with a bang.
It succeeded in both endeavors in a 76-0 shellacking in Oxford.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart went 22-for-27 through the air for 418 yards and five touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. Dart also became only the second SEC quarterback ever to throw for over 350 yards in a half, joining Joe Burrow on that list.
Star wideout Tre Harris hauled in eight catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and transfer wide receiver Juice Wells brought in two grabs for 70 yards and a touchdown, his first in an Ole Miss uniform. That was just a glimpse of what the unit put together on Saturday night as the Rebels amassed nearly 800 yards of total offense.
Compare that with the 172 yards surrendered by the Rebel defense (all while pitching a shutout), and it was a solid night at Vaught-Hemingway, from a production standpoint. Pair that with no known serious injuries, and it's nearly perfect.
So where does this leave Ole Miss going forward? To put it simply, the Rebels are in the best possible scenario following the win. Many people across the country were looking for a big day from Lane Kiffin & Co., and they delivered. Century-old rematch or not, this win serves as a massive momentum boost heading into another home match up with Middle Tennessee this coming Saturday.
The offense was unstoppable, the defense was suffocating, and the special teams looked polished as well. Ole Miss passed this first test with flying colors, and put the SEC, and college football as a whole, on notice.
Not bad for a 100-year wait.