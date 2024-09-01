Ole Miss Offense Cruises as Rebels Demolish Furman in Season Opener
OXFORD -- The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels scored early and often in their season opener on Saturday night, dominating the visiting Furman Paladins 76-0 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Rebels (1-0) scored on every drive of the first half except their final one where Caden Davis missed a 53-yard field goal wide right. Quarterback Jaxson Dart was responsible for six total touchdowns (five passing) in the first two quarters and threw for over 400 yards as Ole Miss had opened a 52-0 lead by the intermission.
One of the Rebels' seven touchdowns in the first half came on a rush from defensive tackle JJ Pegues who received a direct snap from two yards out in the first quarter. Ole Miss' point total at halftime was the most scoring in the first half for the Rebels since at least 1962, according to the school's communications department.
Dart's favorite target on the day was none other than wide receiver Tre Harris who accumulated 179 receiving yards in the first half with two scores. Dart was replaced at quarterback by Austin Simmons to start the third quarter, and the first pass of his career was a 35-yard touchdown to Cayden Lee.
In total, 10 Rebels caught at least one pass on the night, and five recorded a receiving touchdown. Harris and Lee were joined in the receiving touchdown category by tight ends Caden Prieskorn and Dae'Quan Wright as well as wide receiver Juice Wells.
Wells' score was the first reception of his Rebel career and came in the first quarter.
With the game already in hand in the second half, running back Matt Jones found the end zone twice for the Rebels after Simmons started the third quarter with a passing score. Jones finished as Ole Miss' leading rusher with 68 yards.
Ole Miss' offense finished the night with 772 yards of total offense.
The Ole Miss defense was also impressive in its debut, holding Furman to 172 yards of total offense and racking up four sacks. Chris "Pooh" Paul led the way in total tackles with eight, and the Rebels had 16 tackles for loss as a unit on Saturday.
The lone turnover of the day came on an interception by Trey Amos in the first quarter that set up the Rebels with a short field, eventually leading to Pegues' rushing score.
The revamped Rebels defensive line made its presence felt all night as well. Defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Walter Nolen combined for six total tackles and three TFLs against the Paladin offensive line.
With the win, Ole Miss has started its playoff hunt with a 1-0 record while scoring the most points in the Lane Kiffin era, and it will return home next weekend to host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.