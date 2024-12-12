Alabama Transfer Caleb Odom Sets Visit With Ole Miss Football
Caleb Odom is a name that some Ole Miss fans will remember from the high school recruiting trail in the class of 2024. The Rebels were in on Odom's recruitment late in the cycle, but the TE/WR picked the Alabama Crimson Tide, signing just weeks before Nick Saban retired.
Now, he is in the transfer portal in search of a new college football home after a 2024 season where he saw limited action. Odom finished the season with seven receptions for 65 yards with the Crimson Tide, and all of his catches came against non-conference opponents.
On3's Hayes Fawcett announced early on Thursday that Odom has locked in two more visits after traveling to see the Colorado Buffaloes this week. He will visit Miami on Dec. 17-18 and Ole Miss on Dec. 20-21.
Odom has incredible size standing at 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds with a massive catch radius. The Carrollton, Georgia, native was listed as a tight end coming out of high school but would be an interesting piece to pair with wideout Caleb Cunningham or Ayden Williams in the 2025 season and beyond.
This would be a big get for the Rebels, and Odom would be a player who would have multiple years of eligibility remaining, giving him some time to truly establish the right role, whether that be at tight end or on the outside.
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' gains and losses in the transfer portal this month here with our tracker.