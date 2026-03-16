Ex-Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Turning Heads at SEC Rival After Transfer Move

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have retooled the wide receiver room this offseason after multiple key contributors departed Oxford for the 2026 NFL Draft and NCAA Transfer Portal.

With both Harrison Wallace III and De'Zhaun Stribling off to the pros, Ole Miss saw the hits keep coming to the receiving corps once Cayden Lee made his move to hit the Transfer Portal and join the Missouri Tigers.

The Georgia native entered the NCAA Transfer Portal at the buzzer where he made the decision to depart the Magnolia State in search of a new home - electing to join Eli Drinkwitz and Co. in Columbia.

Lee served as a valuable weapon for the Rebels' offense across the last two seasons where he's totaled over 1,500 yards on 101 receptions with a handful of touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of the Peach State signed with the Ole Miss program as a Top-100 wide receiver in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman.

From there, he took on an integral role within the offense as the lead wide receiver with his most productive season coming in 2024 where he hauled in 57 receptions for 874 yards and two touchdowns on 15.3 yards per catch.

Now, Lee is turning heads with the Missouri Tigers already, according to On3 Sports.

"Ole Miss transfer WR Cayden Lee looks like 'the real deal' since arriving at Missouri," On3 Sports' Pete Nakos wrote via X on Monday morning.

Ole Miss transfer WR Cayden Lee looks like "the real deal" since arriving at Missouri, a source tells @On3.



More: https://t.co/iX0fu0cP1e https://t.co/i1DpEgGBiU pic.twitter.com/F1DoWFcCuL — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) March 16, 2026

Lee has reunited with former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons at Missouri after he signed with the program earlier in January as well.

Simmons entered the 2025 season as the starter after the torch was passed from Jaxson Dart, but after an ankle injury in Week 2, Trinidad Chambliss earned QB1 reps and never looked back after finishing in the Top-10 of the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Florida native took a redshirt year across the 2023 season prior to suiting up in nine games for the Rebels in 2024 as a freshman.

Fast forward to his redshirt-sophomore season in 2025 and Simmons logged 744 yards on 45-for-75 passing with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for the Rebels.

Now, Lee and Simmons look to form a strong one-two punch in Columbia with the duo eyeing an opportunity to make a statement in the SEC this fall.

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