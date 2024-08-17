An Inside Look at QB Jaxson Dart's Leadership Ability With 2024 Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has often bragged on quarterback Jaxson Dart's leadership ability, but how well has his presence registered with other players?
Apparently, rather well.
On Friday, linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul was asked what impressed him the most about the Ole Miss offense during practice. He could have gone a number of directions--receiver talent, passing ability, tenacity along the line, etc.--but he instead discussed a more intangible aspect of what makes the Rebels special on that side of the ball.
"The thing that stands out to me is how much those guys embrace their roles, the O-line, and especially Dart," Paul said. "We all know that Dart is a leader, but just watching him this camp really embrace that and get after it each and every day, not only leading the offensive players, but defensively.
"He'll come to our sideline and give us encouraging words too. Watching those guys is exciting, and that's why I'm so ready for the season to get started. I'm excited for those guys, happy for those guys, and I'm proud of the work that they've been putting in."
Dart played a pivotal role in securing Paul's commitment to the Rebels this offseason. The linebacker went into detail about the quarterback's influence during a media availability in March.
"Once I entered the portal, it was kind of crazy," Paul said. "I had coaches calling left and right, but talking with [defensive coordinator Pete] Golding and [head coach Lane] Kiffin, I knew that Ole Miss was the place for me.
"As everybody knows, I committed as soon as I came down here, that same night. I already had in my mind that I wanted to be a Rebel, but getting around those guys like [Jaxson] Dart, [JJ] Pegues, Jared Ivey and all those guys, it sealed the deal for me. I committed that same night, and this is where I wanted to be."
A veteran quarterback presence is often a key in turning a "good" team into a "great" team, and Ole Miss checks that box this preseason. Dart has also attracted a ton of attention in media circles this offseason about the year he could have personally, even garnering whispers of a Heisman-worthy campaign, but that isn't his primary focus this year.
"You'll see it on social media," Dart said of individual accolades during SEC Media Days. "It's kind of natural just to see it, but I feel like the people in my corner have been able to hold me to a standard of trying to do all I can to put our team in the best situation. That's always been my mindset from the moment I got here because I know all that stuff will come with it."
Last season, Dart threw for over 3,300 yards and 23 touchdowns alongside just five interceptions, a turnover number that was less than half of his mark in 2022.
Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.