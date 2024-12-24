Analyzing Three Big Portal Grabs For Ole Miss Football On Defense
The Ole Miss Rebels are proving to once again be active in the transfer portal, currently holding 17 commitments from transfer players that have come since the portal opened earlier this month.
A bulk of these transfers have come on the defensive side of the football where Ole Miss is looking to continue its momentum under defensive coordinator Pete Golding's scheme. The Rebels' defense was among the nation's best up front in 2024, and the staff appears to be reloading in that area so far through the portal.
While there have been plenty of defensive commitments this month out of the portal for the Rebels, let's take a look at three in particular who could prove to be difference makers during their time in Oxford.
EDGE Princewill Umanmielen
Rebel fans are going to get used to this name.
Princewill's brother Princely has been a standout for Ole Miss this season at the edge rusher position, and the younger member of the family has plenty of potential in his own right. Over his two years at Nebraska, Umanmielen has registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will likely help the Rebels recover from the loss of his brother to the professional ranks this offseason.
Expect this younger Umanmielen to be used early and often in 2025 for the Rebels.
EDGE Da'Shawn Womack
Womack is a former five-star recruit who has SEC experience from playing with the LSU Tigers. He has played in 20 games over the course of two seasons with the Tigers, and he has accumulated 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks during that span.
Womack's five-star rating by On3 was good enough to make him the No. 42 player nationally (No. 5 edge rusher) and the top player in the state of Maryland. He and Umanmielen being paired with the likes of Suntarine Perkins will help Ole Miss recover from the loss of Princely Umanmielen and Jared Ivey next fall.
LB Jaden Yates
The Marshall Thundering Herd transfer was a big reason his team secured a Sun Belt title in 2024.
Yates recorded 33 solo tackles, 82 assisted tackles, two pass deflections, and half a sack this season while also recovering two fumbles. It may be difficult for Ole Miss to replace Pooh Paul at the linebacker position, but Yates has shown an ability to make a difference against opposing offenses, and his talent could translate well to the SEC.