Annual CFB Magazine Predicts Ole Miss Hosts Playoff Game, Advances to Rose Bowl
If you're an Ole Miss fan, would you sign up for a home playoff game against Notre Dame? What about a trip to the Rose Bowl against Ohio State?
If the predictions from Lindy's Sports Annuals come to pass, the Rebels would have just that.
Lindy's released its annual college football preview magazine recently (one you can purchase here), and it has the Rebels earning the No. 7 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff and a preseason ranking of No. 5.
Not only does the magazine have Ole Miss earning the seven-seed, but it has it playing host to Notre Dame at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the opening round of the CFP, winning that game, and advancing to the Rose Bowl in the quarterfinals against Ohio State. Although the predictions stop there with a loss to the Buckeyes, a run of that magnitude would immediately go down as one of the strongest seasons in Ole Miss history.
The Rebels are coming off their first-ever 11-win season in program history in 2023, complete with a win over Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. After head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff raided the transfer portal once again this offseason, new faces and returning talent are expected to be the stars of the show in Oxford.
Ole Miss will open its 2024 season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins at 6 p.m. CT in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. As announced on Thursday, the game will be televised on SEC Network+.