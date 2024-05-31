Ole Miss Rebels Land in PFF's Top 10 QB Rooms Entering 2024 Season
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels added elite talent to every position on their football team this offseason but left one unit alone for the most part: the quarterback room. Lane Kiffin already knew he had his guy on the roster, he just needed to build up his roster around the 6-2, 220-pound signal-caller.
While Ole Miss did add one quarterback via its 2024 signing class in AJ Maddox, Kiffin made big additions to the position in 2023. Redshirt sophomore Walker Howard transferred to Ole Miss in 2023 after spending one season with the LSU Tigers, and former Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders decided to spend his last year of eligibility with the Rebels. Kiffin also flipped former four-star Austin Simmons from the Florida Gators in June of 2023.
Now entering the 2024 season, the Rebels have only lost Sanders and added Maddox – a four-star prospect.
Pro Football Focus released its list of the Top 10 quarterback rooms in college football entering the 2024 season, and Ole Miss’ group landed at No. 6.
“Jaxson Dart is back for his third season as Ole Miss’ starting signal-caller after enjoying a career year in 2023,” PFF wrote. “His 91.2 grade last season tied for sixth among all quarterbacks with Michael Penix Jr. Dart is my No. 6 quarterback in the nation entering next year. Walker Howard appears to be the heir apparent and was a top-50 recruit in the 2022 class. Behind him are a couple of other former four-star recruits in Austin Simmons (2023 class) and AJ Maddox (2024).”
Dart was recently named one of the 10 best returning "gunslingers" in the nation after he threw for 3,364 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions in 2023. Dart did not have a career year from a rushing yard standpoint, but he did post a career-best eight rushing touchdowns in 2023. Dart will look to maximize his potential in his third year at Ole Miss, and Kiffin has ensured that he will have viable options for the future once his senior departs.