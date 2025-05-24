Anonymous SEC Coach Believes Ole Miss Football Will Struggle During the 2025 Season
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the program set to debut a new-look roster this upcoming fall.
After adding over 25 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal, Kiffin and Co. will showcase their fresh faced squad with expectations rising for the Rebels.
It'll be a new era for Ole Miss with signal-caller Austin Simmons set to line up under center following first round 2025 NFL Draft selection Jaxson Dart off to the New York Giants.
Analysts and media personalities across America have chimed in on what Ole Miss is building this offseason, but what about those inside the SEC buildings?
What did anonymous SEC coaches across the league have to say about the Ole Miss Rebels?
Recently, Athlon Sports spoke to multiple head coaches in the Southeastern Conference to get their perspective on the Rebels.
One anonymous head coach believes the program's portal approach hasn't been wise given the lack of results across the last few seasons.
“The first program in the league that went all-in on portal players to take them to a playoff bid went bust. Now what? [Austin] Simmons is talented but unpolished, and it’s going to take some time to develop him.”
Another SEC shot-caller dove into the talent-level on the Rebels' roster, but "inconsistency" has plagued Ole Miss.
“They’re one of the best programs in the country at evaluating the portal, and they’ve done a very good job integrating that talent and winning right away, but this is still an inconsistent program. The loss at Florida last year is an example of why [Lane] Kiffin isn’t considered an elite coach.”
Ole Miss entered the 2024 season with significant media attention with Kiffin bringing buzz to Oxford, but one anonymous SEC coach believes the program isn't a "top-end program" in college football.
“They could be just as talented on defense and maybe bring Simmons along quickly, but they’re still a step removed from the top-end programs. With the level of competition in this league, it’s hard to see a roster like this one immediately come in and secure a playoff bid.”
The Ole Miss Rebels will begin their 2025 season against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 30 with Kiffin and Co. looking to silence "doubters" this upcoming fall.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.