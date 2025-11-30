AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks and BYU Cougars Win
The Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) captured a 38-19 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday in the annual Egg Bowl to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances.
In a matchup that had a myriad of outside factors stealing headlines, Lane Kiffin and Co. earned the win in Starkville to move to 11-1 on the season amid a historic campaign for the program.
“But, hey, today is about this game. And like you said, 11 wins potentially for the first time in school history. That’s the first time for 11 wins in the entire state, by any program, in the regular season. So, a lot on the line, and our guys are focused and ready to play,” Kiffin said on Friday.
“This noise thing you’re referring to? This has been going on for weeks. This isn’t new for us."
Ole Miss stole headlines with the win - along with Kiffin's eventual departure from Ole Miss - with the Rebels now in contention to host a first-round matchup in the College Football Playoff.
Ole Miss, Oregon and BYU all captured much-needed wins over the weekend with the trio of schools all looking to further cement a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Week 14 Results: AP Top-25
Saturday, Nov. 29
No. 1 Ohio State 27, No. 15 Michigan 9
No. 5 Texas Tech 49, West Virginia 0
No. 6 Oregon 26, Washington 14
No. 8 Oklahoma 17, LSU 13
No. 9 Notre Dame 49, Stanford 20
No. 10 Alabama 27, Auburn 20
No. 11 BYU 41, UCF 21
No. 12 Miami (Fla.) 38, No. 22 Pitt 7
No. 14 Vanderbilt 45, No. 19 Tennessee 24
No. 17 Southern California 29, UCLA 10
No. 18 Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 7
California 38, No. 21 SMU 35
No. 22 Missouri 31, Arkansas 17
No. 24 Tulane 27, Charlotte 0
Friday, Nov. 28
No. 2 Indiana 56, Purdue 3
No. 16 Texas 27, No. 3 Texas A&M 17
No. 4 Georgia 16, No. 23 Georgia Tech 9
No. 7 Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 19
No. 13 Utah 31, Kansas 21
No. 25 Arizona 23, No. 20 Arizona State 7
Projected AP Top-25 Poll After Week 14:
*Note: Projections via Sports Illustrated*
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 27-9 at No. 15 Michigan
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 56-3 at Purdue
3. Georgia Bulldogs: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 16-9 vs. No. 23 Georgia Tech
4. Oregon Ducks: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 26-14 at Washington
5. Ole Miss Rebels: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 38-19 at Mississippi State
6. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 11-1 (8-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 49-0 at West Virginia
7. Texas A&M Aggies: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 27-17 at No. 16 Texas
8. Oklahoma Sooners: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 17-13 vs. LSU
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 10-2
This Week: LATE at Stanford
10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 10-2 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 27-20 at Auburn
11. BYU Cougars: 11-1 (8-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 41-21 vs. UCF
12. Vanderbilt Commodores: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 45-24 at No. 18 Tennessee
13. Miami Hurricanes: 10-2 (6-2 ACC)
This Week: Won 38-7 at Pittsburgh
14. Utah Utes: 10-2 (7-2 Big 12)
This Week: Won 31-21 at Kansas
15. Texas Longhorns: 9-3 (6-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 27-17 vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
16. Virginia Cavaliers: 10-2 (7-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 27-7 vs. Virginia Tech
17. USC Trojans: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
Next Week: Idle
18. James Madison Dukes: 11-1 (8-0 Sun Belt)
This Week: Won 59-10 at Coastal Carolina
19. Michigan Wolverines: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 27-9 vs. No. 1 Ohio State
20. North Texas Mean Green: 11-1 (7-1 American)
This Week: Won 52-25 vs. Temple
21. Tulane Green Wave: 10-2 (7-1 American)
This Week: Won 27-0 vs. Charlotte
22. Navy Midshipmen: 9-2 (7-1 American)
This Week: Won 28-17 at Memphis
23. Tennessee Volunteers: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
This Week: Lost 45-24 vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt
24. Missouri Tigers: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-17 at Arkansas
25. Arizona Wildcats: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)
This Week: Won 23-7 at Arizona State
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam
Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.