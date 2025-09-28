AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide Win
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are 5-0 to start the 2025 season after earning a top-five win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Behind a masterclass performance from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels remain unbeaten through five weeks with a resumé-building win under their belts.
“Today, beating No. 4-ranked LSU, one of our rivals, it’s like a dream come true,” Chambliss said. “A great team win, great team win.
"Defense played amazing. Offensive line gave me a great pocket and our receivers just made plays. Our running backs, Kewan Lacy and Logan Diggs just running it in. Yeah, it was a great win.”
The Ole Miss Rebels weren't the only program that made a statement in Week 5 of the college football season.
From the Oregon Ducks taking down the Penn State Nittany Lions to the Alabama Crimson Tide defeating the Georgia Bulldogs, it was a thrilling Saturday slate.
Now, the AP Top-25 Poll is set to be revealed on Sunday with significant shakeup set to occur in the latest rankings.
On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy revealed his ballot after Week 5 with the Ole Miss Rebels coming in at No. 4 in America.
With a loss on Saturday, McMurphy slid the LSU Tigers to No. 8 in his AP Top-25 ballot.
In the latest Yahoo Sports Top-25 Rankings, the Ole Miss Rebels came in at No. 9 with Kiffin's program receiving another nod as a Top-10 program in college football.
"If you’re not familiar with Division III transfer QB Trinidad Chambliss, well, it’s time to familiarize yourself. He tossed for 314 yards, ran for another 71 and delivered some knockout-punch throws in the second half against the Tigers," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.
"We all thought Lane Kiffin whiffed on a playoff chance with his best and most talented team last year. Is this season’s group even better?"
The belief is that Kiffin and the Rebels will cruise into the Top-10 of the latest AP Top-25 Poll after a statement win over Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Ole Miss will return to action on Oct. 11 against Washington State with the program set to utilize Week 6 as an open date for the Rebels.
