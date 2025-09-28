The Grove Report

AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide Win

Lane Kiffin and Co. took down No. 4 LSU on Saturday, multiple key wins in the Top-25 could lift the Rebels.

Zack Nagy

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and quarterback Austin Simmons (13) celebrate after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19.
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and quarterback Austin Simmons (13) celebrate after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are 5-0 to start the 2025 season after earning a top-five win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Behind a masterclass performance from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels remain unbeaten through five weeks with a resumé-building win under their belts.

“Today, beating No. 4-ranked LSU, one of our rivals, it’s like a dream come true,” Chambliss said. “A great team win, great team win.

"Defense played amazing. Offensive line gave me a great pocket and our receivers just made plays. Our running backs, Kewan Lacy and Logan Diggs just running it in. Yeah, it was a great win.”

The Ole Miss Rebels weren't the only program that made a statement in Week 5 of the college football season.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: LSU Tigers Week.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

From the Oregon Ducks taking down the Penn State Nittany Lions to the Alabama Crimson Tide defeating the Georgia Bulldogs, it was a thrilling Saturday slate.

Now, the AP Top-25 Poll is set to be revealed on Sunday with significant shakeup set to occur in the latest rankings.

On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy revealed his ballot after Week 5 with the Ole Miss Rebels coming in at No. 4 in America.

With a loss on Saturday, McMurphy slid the LSU Tigers to No. 8 in his AP Top-25 ballot.

In the latest Yahoo Sports Top-25 Rankings, the Ole Miss Rebels came in at No. 9 with Kiffin's program receiving another nod as a Top-10 program in college football.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Braxton (2) celebrates with defensive back Ricky Fletcher (9) after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If you’re not familiar with Division III transfer QB Trinidad Chambliss, well, it’s time to familiarize yourself. He tossed for 314 yards, ran for another 71 and delivered some knockout-punch throws in the second half against the Tigers," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.

"We all thought Lane Kiffin whiffed on a playoff chance with his best and most talented team last year. Is this season’s group even better?"

The belief is that Kiffin and the Rebels will cruise into the Top-10 of the latest AP Top-25 Poll after a statement win over Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss will return to action on Oct. 11 against Washington State with the program set to utilize Week 6 as an open date for the Rebels.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival

No. 1 Running Back in America Set to Visit Ole Miss Football for LSU Tigers Matchup

Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football