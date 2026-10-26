AP Top 25 Sees Major Shake-Ups After Wild Week 8

Week 8 delivered another round of chaos across college football, and the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll reflects it.

Three top-10 teams lost Saturday, including BYU and Texas Tech, both of which entered the weekend undefeated. The Cougars fell six spots to No. 8 after losing to UCF in double overtime, while the Red Raiders dropped five places to No. 13 following a 37-24 loss to Cincinnati.

Texas was the biggest winner, climbing eight spots to No. 11 after defeating Ole Miss 34-27. The Rebels, meanwhile, dropped from No. 7 to No. 12 as the national rankings underwent another major shake-up.

Miami remained No. 1, but nearly every other team in the top 25 saw its position change. With only three undefeated teams remaining, the race for the College Football Playoff continues to tighten.

BYU, Texas Tech Take Major Hits After Upsets

Oct 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Fans storm the field after the Central Florida Knights defeated the Brigham Young Cougars, 38-31, in double overtime at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BYU entered Week 8 ranked No. 2 after defeating Notre Dame the previous week. One loss later, the Cougars find themselves at No. 8.

UCF handed BYU a 39-31 double-overtime defeat in the season's most exciting game so far, ending the Cougars' undefeated start. The loss was particularly costly after BYU's climb into the top two had put it among the leading contenders in the national rankings.

Texas Tech suffered a similar fate. The Red Raiders fell from No. 8 to No. 13 after Cincinnati handed them their first loss of the season, winning 37-24.

Tennessee also took a significant step backward, dropping from No. 11 to No. 16 after a 27-24 loss to South Carolina. The Volunteers became another ranked team to fall to an unranked opponent, while South Carolina added another notable win to its increasingly confusing resume.

The movement was not limited to teams that lost. Houston fell four spots to No. 18 after losing to Utah, while Florida moved up to No. 17 despite not playing over the weekend.

Utah Climbs as Three Teams Remain Undefeated

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The crowd watches fireworks between the third and fourth quarter between the Utah Utes and the Houston Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While several ranked teams suffered setbacks, Utah made one of the biggest jumps in the poll.

The Utes moved from No. 10 to No. 6 after defeating Houston 21-13. Utah's defense helped secure the win, while quarterback Devon Damper contributed 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns despite throwing two interceptions.

Utah is now one of just three undefeated teams remaining in the Football Bowl Subdivision, joining Miami and UCLA.

Miami retained the No. 1 ranking after a dominant 52-23 victory over Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes received 59 of the 70 first-place votes, reinforcing their position at the top of the poll.

Ohio State climbed from No. 3 to No. 2, while Georgia moved from No. 5 to No. 3 during its bye week. Indiana rose two spots to No. 4 after scraping out a win in overtime against Michigan, and Notre Dame slipped to No. 5.

UCLA also continued its unbeaten run, moving from No. 9 to No. 7 after a 28-10 win over Michigan State. The Bruins rushed for 245 yards and held the Spartans to just 47 rushing yards.

The new top 10 also includes Kentucky at No. 9 and Alabama at No. 10. Kentucky climbed three spots after defeating Vanderbilt, while Alabama moved up three places following a 31-20 victory over Texas A&M.

With Miami, Utah and UCLA the only undefeated teams left, the next few weeks could bring even more movement as conference races and playoff positioning come into focus.

Texas Surges, Ole Miss Falls After Saturday Showdown

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates with fans and players after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest poll also delivered a major change for two SEC programs following their meeting in Austin.

Texas jumped from No. 19 to No. 11 after defeating Ole Miss 34-27, recording the largest upward move in this week's rankings. The victory was especially important for the Longhorns after consecutive losses to unranked opponents had threatened to derail their season.

Ole Miss experienced the opposite result. The Rebels fell five spots from No. 7 to No. 12 after surrendering a 24-3 halftime lead opportunity and ultimately losing their second game of the season.

The Rebels responded to their difficult first half with 21 unanswered points, tying the game at 24 in the fourth quarter. However, Texas regained control late, and an interception on Ole Miss' final offensive play sealed the result.

The defeat leaves Ole Miss at 5-2 as it approaches the most important stretch of its regular-season schedule. The Rebels have opportunities to improve their standing, but their margin for error has narrowed.

A matchup against Georgia on Nov. 7 stands out as a potential turning point. Ole Miss also has Auburn, Oklahoma and Mississippi State remaining, giving the Rebels multiple opportunities to strengthen their résumé.

The AP poll doesn't determine the College Football Playoff field, but its rankings offer a snapshot of how the national picture is shifting. Ole Miss will need to turn its remaining opportunities into wins to stay in the playoff conversation.

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