Archie Manning's Influence on Ole Miss Football's CFP Run Providing Extra Energy

The Manning legacy in Oxford goes beyond the playing field with the prestigious football family giving back to the Magnolia State time and time again.

For Archie Manning, the Ole Miss Rebels icon has made sure to leave a positive lasting impression on the faithful fanbase over the last few decades, but he's now once again getting more face-time with the players.

Prior to the Ole Miss Rebels' College Football Playoff first-round matchup against the Tulane Green Wave, Manning sat in front of the Ole Miss Rebels program to provide his thoughts.

On the eve of the biggest game in the history of Ole Miss Football, Manning let his voice be heard to the players where he paid dividends.

Now, after a 41-10 victory over Tulane, Ole Miss will square off against the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day for a Sugar Bowl clash in New Orleans.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding discussed what it's meant to the program to have Manning around the facility again - speaking to the team ahead of the critical matchup last weekend.

Pete Golding's Take: Manning Family's Influence

"It’s been awesome. They’re a big part of Ole Miss history and the legacy they’ve created for themselves while they were here," Golding said on Monday.

"There was a previous relationship prior to this from the recruitment of Arch as well. They got to know a lot of those guys. Not really Eli and that, because obviously he was up in New York.

"But him coming back, regardless of who was going to be in this seat, Eli was probably going to be at the first playoff game at his alma matter. But having Archie back and talking to the team and the message that he said to them on Friday had a huge impact for our players.

"Our guys driving around campus, they see that 18 sign and for them to be able to stand up in front of them and present the message he did was pretty awesome."

