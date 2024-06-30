Are Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels 'Under Pressure' in 2024?
Coaches and college football programs can be under pressure for a variety of reasons. For some, a good season can be the difference between a coach keeping his job and a leadership change, but for the 2024 Ole Miss Rebels, it's something entirely different.
The Rebels enter this season with tons of momentum after securing their first 11-win season last year, and the expectation among the fans in Oxford is reaching the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Failing to reach that goal probably wouldn't put head coach Lane Kiffin's job in jeopardy, but if Ole Miss can't reach the tournament with this talented roster, when will it?
That was the subject of a recent story from Pro Football Focus that listed five college football programs that are "under pressure" in 2024. Some of the teams on the list (Florida and Miami) are dealing with angst regarding their respective coaching situations, but the rest have tons of talent with something to prove this fall.
Here's an excerpt from the piece where Ole Miss is discussed.
"Lane Kiffin has brought the Rebels back into the limelight, but they have yet to get over the hump and make the College Football Playoff. That could all change this year. You could argue this Ole Miss team would be good enough to make a four-team playoff this season, let alone a 12-team competition. ... The Rebels certainly have their work cut out for them with a tough schedule, but the goal this year should be to make the College Football Playoff."
The "tough schedule" part is correct because Ole Miss resides in the SEC, but as far as schedules within this conference go, this one appears manageable for the Rebels. Their toughest games on paper come at home against the Georgia Bulldogs and in a road trip to face the LSU Tigers, notably missing out on a meeting against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It's high praise to say that Ole Miss has the talent to be considered for a playoff berth even if the four-team model was still in place, but that only raises the expectations. If the Rebels are as talented as they seem, it truly is a "playoff-or-bust" season in Oxford.
Ole Miss will open its season at home on Aug. 31 when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins.