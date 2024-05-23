Is Lane Kiffin Facing 'Pressure' to Lead Ole Miss to College Football Playoff?
A new era of college football is on the horizon. As NIL debates continue to weave their way through the sport, the College Football Playoff is expanding to include 12 teams this season, ending the four-team format that had been in place for the last 10 years.
With the new format for the playoff coming to fruition, some coaches and programs are expected to shoulder a new set of expectations beginning this season. Teams that had previously been frequent participants in New Year's Six bowls now have a greater chance to get into the tournament and, in turn, play for a national championship.
This was the subject of a recent story from CBS Sports: who are the coaches who will carry new expectations for a playoff berth into 2024? Well, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels made the list, and it's easy to see why.
In the CFP era, Ole Miss has reached a New Year's Six bowl four times (2014, 2015, 2021, 2023), and with a potent roster expected to take the field this fall, expectations have arguably never been higher in Oxford. You can read an excerpt from the CBS piece below.
"If you have been paying attention to the Rebels' offseason, then you are well aware that they have built a roster to make a CFP run, relying on big-time transfer portal additions to load up for a season that has the schedule to win 10 games yet again. So while Kiffin has exceeded the historic program standard, the expanded playoff has changed the expectations for Ole Miss at the end of the year. The Rebels have invested like a playoff team because increased access has opened a door to make the playoff. If Ole Miss can't take the next step, then those New Year's Six bowl appearances and high poll rankings aren't going to be enough to keep the pressure from rising in Oxford."
If Kiffin doesn't take Ole Miss to the playoff this season, his job would likely not be in jeopardy. He has enough capital built in Oxford to withstand that storm, but a string of years that don't end in playoff berths could prove to be problematic, given the expanded field.
These expectations are not a bad thing, however. Just five short years ago, Ole Miss was coming off a 4-8 season that resulted in the firing of then-head coach Matt Luke and staff, so the revival of this program has been nothing short of remarkable.
On paper, the Rebels appear to have the talent necessary to challenge for a CFP berth (and even a conference title) this season, but the games themselves still have to be played. However, just being in this conversation after the program's fall is a testament to what is possible at Ole Miss.
With a history of success and a talented roster for the Rebels, great expectations are sure to follow. Can they meet these lofty goals in 2024 and, in the process, cement themselves in the history books?