As We Celebrate America’s History, A Look Back at Ole Miss Athletics History

The University of Mississippi is 182 years old, but Ole Miss athletics is approximately 151 years old, dating back to 1875 when intercollegiate baseball came to campus. Eighteen years after that, the university’s official intercollegiate football programs emerged, taking a majority of the attention.

The Ole Miss Rebels have won two official NCAA Division I team national championships, a women’s golf title in 2021 and a baseball title in 2022.

2021 Ole Miss Women’s Golf Team

Ole Miss golfers celebrate after winning the NCAA Women's Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. | USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss women’s golf won their first and only national championship in 2021 by defeating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls 4-1 in the championship match at Grayhawk Gold Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This was Ole Miss’ first NCAA national championship, and first championship title since football’s 1962 title. This was the Rebels’ first Ole Miss women’s team to acquire a title.

Kennedy Swann was a key factor for Ole Miss, winning her match 2-and-1 for the second point, and Andrea Lignell, who had the winning putt, put to rest a cap on the season. Both athletes won all three of their matches, attesting to their perfect weeks at Grayhawk, defeating Texas, Arizona, and eventually the Cowgirls.

The most dominant player on the course was Chiara Tamburlini, recording the largest margin of victory in championship match history since the NCAA switched to match play in 2015 with a 6-and-5 win. Following her, Julia Johnson, a First Team All-American, had a strong 4-and-3 victory.

The University of Mississippi's Kennedy Swann tees off on the 17th hole during a practice round at the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Ga., | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finally, the one outlier was the match between Smilla Sonderby and Oklahoma State’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, where Hinson-Tolchard took the match 4-and-3. Sonderby completed her role in the quarterfinals, winning 21 holes in a match that determined whether she could get past Texas and advance to the semifinals.

The Rebels finished this past season ranked No. 23 nationally, bringing home two team titles, six regular-season top-five finishes, and advanced to the NCAA Championship, where they finished tied for 20th overall.

2022 Ole Miss Baseball

The Ole Miss Rebels hoist the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Baseball National Champion trophy after topping the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. | USA TODAY Sports

The Cinderella story, the unexpected and all-exciting national championship win of 2022. They were the last team to make the field of 64 and finished on top after entering the College World Series as No. 8.

The Rebels finished the 2022 season 42-23, completing the SEC in 14-16, but had a postseason run of 10-1. But in that final game, Ole Miss took down the Oklahoma Sooners 4-2 to clinch the title.

The Rebels took the first game in a dominant stance, 10-3, but the second game was slow to get started; Jacob Gonzales changed that in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run. But in the top of the seventh, the Sooners responded with a double to left field and a walk, leading to a run. The seventh inning ended with the Sooners up 2-1.

Heading into the eighth inning, going into the third out of the inning, Ole Miss then scored three runs to take a 4-2 lead.

Brandon Johnson came in for the final inning; three strikeouts later, the Rebels took home a title that most would have thought unimaginable. Ole Miss outscored the Sooners in hits, 6-3; the contest ended with no errors and in front of a nearly 26,000-person crowd.

The 2022 Trophy was not all that the Rebels took home; Dylan DeLucia was named the 2022 College World Series MVP and was joined on the all-tournament team by Tim Elko, Justin Bench, Calvin Harris, Kevin Graham, and Kemp Alderman.

Ole Miss Rebels starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia throws against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. | USA TODAY Sports

This past season, the Rebels faced a similar fate, finishing the season in the College World Series four years later but headed home after two early losses.

The final Rebels on the championship team have since parted ways with the Program; seven players from the team were selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

Individual National Champions

Ole Miss has numerous individual champions across NCAA Division I sports. The most recent wins were in 2026 by Arvesta Troupe in track and field, and in 2025 by Michael La Sasso in men’s golf. As well as Audrey Gogniat taking home a repeat title as the NCAA Air Rifle Champion.

Michael La Sasso tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To rattle off a few, in men’s sports,

Golf: Michael La Sasso in 2025 and Braden Thornberry in 2017

Tennis: Singles: Devin Britton in 2009

Doubles: Ali Hamadeh and Mahesh Bhpathi in 1995

Boxing: Steve Wilkerson in 1938

Indoor Track and Field:

High Jump: Arvesta Troupe in 2026

Long Jump: Savanté Stringfellow in 2001

55 Meters: Greg Saddler in 1994

800 Meters: George Kersh in 1991

60 Meter Hurdles: Antwon Hicks in 2004 and 2005

Switching gears into the women of Ole Miss,

Rifle:

Air Rifle 600: Audrey Gogniat in 2025 and 2026.

Outdoor Track and Field:

100 Meters: McKenzie Long in 2024

200 Meters: McKenzie Long in 2024

Shot Put: Raven Saunders in 2017

Long Jump: Brittney Reese in 2008

Indoor Track and Field

Weight Throw: Jalani Davis in 2023 and 2024, as well as Shey Taiwo in 2022

Shot Put: Raven Saunders in 2017

Long Jump: Brittney Reese in 2008

Although this is not an exhaustive list, it offers a glimpse of the talent Ole Miss displays across a multitude of sports.

Football Records Boasted

Before 1999, national champions were determined by multiple poll systems, such as the AP and Coaches polls, rather than by a single game. Even though the NCAA tournament play did not exist until 1999, the Ole Miss Rebels claimed three titles.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Hines Ward fighting for extra yards against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels have titles from 1959, 1960, and 1962. The 1960 team is the special team in the 1960s, coached by legend Jonny Vaught, and is the only one officially recognized by the NCAA.

Ole Miss has proven to be dominant in their athletic programs over the next ten years. After an outstanding 2025-2026 athletic performance, the Rebels are looking to grab another title this year.

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