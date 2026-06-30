Ole Miss Baseball Lands 2 More Pitchers From Transfer Portal

The Ole Miss Rebels were active in the early stages of the transfer portal. They snagged multiple additions across the board, and it appears they've added two more arms.

Former Houston pitcher Kendall Hoffman has committed to Ole Miss before the transfer portal closes on Tuesday. Hoffman made the announcement on his social media page and said, "I am very blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Mississippi. Big thank you to all my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for helping and supporting me along in my journey."

In addition to Hoffman, the Rebels also secured a commitment from former Northeastern pitcher Andrew Rogovic. He also announced the move via X.

Hoffman Brings Experience to the Rotation

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hoffman comes over to Oxford as an incoming junior. He's the second Houston player alongside outfielder Blake Fields from this transfer portal class. In his two seasons with the Cougars, Hoffman posted a 4.82 ERA over 21 starts.

He made the second-most starts on the team as a freshman. In a start against Rice, he struck out seven over four scoreless innings. However, he didn't quite find a groove the rest of the season.

Hoffman saw improved results in his sophomore season. He was able to give Houston more longevity, as he posted seven consecutive starts of at least six innings, including his last five of the year. He became the Friday starter and put it all together on May 2nd against Cincinnati, where he pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowed two earned runs, and threw 131 pitches.

Hoffman is 6'6" and features a four-seamer that sits in the low 90s, a slider, a curveball, and a changeup. He could be a solid addition to the starting rotation for Mike Bianco.

Rebels Get Another Bullpen Arm in Rogovic

Rogovic is another incoming junior who spent the first two seasons with Northeastern. He only made three appearances in his freshman season, but was used a lot more in 2025.

Rogovic went 4-2 with a 4.31 ERA over 39 innings. He made 21 appearances as a reliever and two as a starter. What stands out about the righty is that he struck out 60 hitters. He also held opponents to a .169 batting average.

His 2026 season got off to a rocky start, but Rogovic really settled in as the year progressed. He didn't allow a run over his final 11 outings and recorded three saves over the course of the year. Rogovic will hopefully turn into a trusted reliever for Bianco and be used as a middle reliever or a set-up.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.