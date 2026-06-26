Auburn vs Ole Miss: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

Auburn and Ole Miss will face off against each other on Halloween night 2026. The Rebels and Tigers haven't matched up against each other for the first time since 2023, when Ole Miss escaped with a road win, 28-21.

These teams are completely different from then and here are the new matchups that will make or break the game for Ole Miss and Auburn come this October.

Keshaun Singleton vs. Sharif Denson

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Jaden Robinson (29) and Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) wait for the snap against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Auburn wide receiver Keshaun Singleton is poised to have a bigger impact next season following indications that he could turn out to be the best offensive weapon for the Tigers due to his blazing speed and route-running skills. The USF transfer totaled 50 catches, 877 yards, and seven touchdowns in 2025. The new Auburn offense is likely to utilize Simmons in order to stretch the Ole Miss secondary horizontally and vertically.

Sharif Denson, the Ole Miss cornerback, is athletic enough to provide solid coverage against the best receivers of the SEC. Denson, a Florida Gator transfer, no matter if it is press coverage or zone, the ability to prevent big plays will be key.

If Denson can make Singleton have an off day, it would hurt the Auburn offense's ability to get their big chunks of yardage. However, if Singleton can win against Denson on the outside, it would completely change things for the Auburn offense.

Demarcus Riddick vs. Trinidad Chambliss

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) throws the ball under pressure from Auburn Tigers linebacker Demarcus Riddick (6) and safety Kaleb Harris (8) as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 23-17 in 2OT. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No defensive player is more critical to the team than linebacker Demarcus Riddick. Having been a five-star recruit before, he has become one of the most dynamic players in the defense of Auburn because of his quickness, instincts, and his capability of influencing the running and passing games. He provides Auburn with the element of surprise.

The toughest competition for him will come from Ole Miss's starting quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, who is experienced and can also use his running skills to make him dangerous among signal callers of the SEC. Trinidad Chambliss received widespread acclaim for leading Ole Miss into postseason play with several impressive showings in the Sugar Bowl, where he threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns.

This game does not necessarily have to involve Riddick needing more than one sack to win. Riddick’s main responsibility in this match is going to be that of making sure that Chambliss stays contained in the pocket and does not scramble around, putting him in hard situations when it is third down.

Xavier Chaplin vs. Suntarine Perkins

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The fight in the trenches could turn out to be the most decisive aspect of the game. Auburn’s offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin was brought in with the expectation of being one of the key players on the Tigers’ front lines. Standing at 6’7” and weighing around 350 pounds, Chaplin is the perfect fit to hold down the line.

On the other side, opposite of him, is Suntarine Perkins, who plays for Ole Miss, and is a highly skilled edge rusher who is regarded as one of the best defenders in the SEC. Suntarine Perkins has the combination of incredible speed and a first step that is quick, making it unnecessary for Ole Miss to use blitzes to put pressure on the quarterback.

In the case that Chaplin is able to nullify Perkins during the majority of the afternoon, then the offense of Auburn can be given some time to create its downfield pass concepts while building a rushing attack. In the case that Perkins gets off the edge, then Auburn might find itself behind the chains.

Should Auburn come out on top in at least two of these battles, then the Tigers will place themselves in an excellent situation for challenging one of their most important SEC wins of the 2026 season. Should Ole Miss be able to dominate these matchups, then the Rebels may be in good shape for an important SEC matchup.

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