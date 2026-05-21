Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Disrespected on Top 100 College Football Players List

With the 2026 college football season now 100 days away, On3 unveiled its list of the top 100 players in the country, and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss landed closer to the middle than the top.

Despite being named one of the top 100 players in the country, the Ole Miss quarterback came in at No 45 overall and No. 8 at his position, a ranking many believe is far too low for one of the SEC's most dynamic playmakers.

Why Trinidad Chambliss Deserves Higher Ranking

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The college game favors quarterbacks who thrive in up-tempo offenses built on pre-snap decisions and quick releases, creating opportunities for athletes around them to make plays in space. More importantly, Chambliss brings the trait elite tempo offenses need most: creativity.

His ability to escape pressure, make defenders miss and salvage plays when protection breaks down gives Ole Miss another answer when there's no time to check into a better play. Players like Chambliss are the difference in converting key third downs, extending drives and close games in four-minute situations.

Defensive coordinators can game-plan for scheme, but they can't truly account for creativity. Chambliss' ability to create off-script forces defenses to play more conservatively, often settling to keep things in front of them rather than aggressively hunting disruption.

That approach can open windows for Ole Miss' playmakers, and it also creates opportunities for breakdowns once defenders become too fixated on Chambliss and where his eyes take them.

Chambliss Adds Veteran Experience

Before arriving at Ole Miss, Chambliss gained valuable experience, playing in 23 games and 16 starts at Ferris State, and eventually winning the 2024 Division II national championship. Now entering his final season in college, Chambliss has made 13 starts at the SEC level, including 921 yards passing and four touchdowns throughout the playoff run.

That veteran presence could give Ole Miss' offense a steadying voice as it works to replace three starting wide receivers and a tight end Chambliss leaned on heavily in the red zone last season.

After spending most of his first offseason in Oxford learning a specialized package as a mobile complement to former Rebel Austin Simmons, Chambliss now has a full offseason with offensive coordinator John David Baker and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, building the offense around him as a clear cut starter.

And while Trinidad Chambliss is now firmly on the national radar, and opposing coaches will spend the summer building plans to slow him down, as there's reason to believe he may be more dynamic this season.

But with the competitive fire that Chambliss possesses and a skilled cast of stars around him, don't be surprised if Chambliss doesn't climb much closer to the top by the middle of the season.

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