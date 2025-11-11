BCS Formula Predicts College Football Playoff With Ole Miss, Oregon, Notre Dame In
The second batch of College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night with the Ole Miss Rebels squarely in the mix.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are in the midst of a historic 9-1 start to the 2025 season with the Rebels coming in at No. 6 during last week's initial College Football Playoff rankings.
Now, after a 49-0 win over The Citadel in Week 11, the Rebels could find themselves in a similar spot in this week's reveal following a chaotic stretch of games on Saturday.
Kiffin and the Rebels will take on the Florida Gators on Saturday in the primetime slot with an opportunity to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
"You see every week around the country, but especially in this conference, how hard the games are, how many are one possessions," Kiffin said on Monday.
"All our games have been one-possession final scores. And so, you know, this is a really challenging time to play in the SEC and coach in the SEC and especially adding another game next year to this and and battling through the schedule.
"I think about what we just did going to Georgia and Oklahoma and playing those those type of players."
Now, with the second batch of College Football Playoff Rankings set to be revealed on Tuesday, we turned to the old BCS formula to predict what the Top-25 could look like.
The Projected CFP Top-25: BCS Formula Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Ole Miss Rebels
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10. Texas Longhorns
Ole Miss would remain firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt using the BCS model with Kiffin and Co. coming in at No. 7.
11. BYU Cougars
12. Oklahoma Sooners
13. Vanderbilt Commodores
14. Utah Utes
15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
16. USC Trojans
17. Miami Hurricanes
18. Michigan Wolverines
19. Tennessee Volunteers
20. Virginia Cavaliers
21. Louisville Cardinals
22. Cincinnati Bearcats
23. Missouri Tigers
24. Pitt Panthers
25. James Madison Dukes
Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for an SEC matchup against the Florida Gators. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
