Paul Finebaum Pulling For This Team Amid Ole Miss, Oregon, Indiana, Miami CFP Runs

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will arrive in Glendale (Ariz.) on Tuesday to continue preparation for the program's College Football Playoff clash against the Miami Hurricanes at State Farm Stadium.

In what will serve as the biggest game in Ole Miss Football history, Golding and Co. will take the field on Thursday with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT against Carson Beck's fiery Hurricanes crew.

Ole Miss versus Miami will be the first of two semifinals showdowns this week with the Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers rematch set to follow on Friday night in the Peach Bowl:

College Football Playoff Semifinals

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Date: Jan. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum hopped on The Matt Barrie Show to reveal which team he's pulling for in the College Football Playoff this month as semifinal matchups inch closer.

Paul Finebaum's Team: The Ole Miss Rebels

“I’m still a believer in Ole Miss,” Finebaum stated. “Believing in Ole Miss means you have to believe that Trinidad Chambliss is going to be the most impactful player on that field. …

"It’s not a pick that I have a lot of confidence in, but I’m still gonna — I just hate to pick against this team right now, based on what I know about them.

“Maybe some of it is wanting. Because I would really like to see Ole Miss win at all. Just to show the nation what a fraud Lane Kiffin is.”

Finebaum's Take: Ole Miss is "America's Team"

“It’s such a cliché to say that somebody is America’s team because somebody is always America’s team, but this Ole Miss team would be,” Finebaum said on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday.

“It’s not really so much that anyone cares about Ole Miss, but that the country in unison is really starting to hate Lane Kiffin.”

