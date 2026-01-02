Ole Miss Football, Oregon, Indiana, Miami Headline Final Four Teams Remaining in CFP
The Ole Miss Rebels are heading to the College Football Playoff semifinals after taking down Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night in the Sugar Bowl.
Behind a historic performance from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels are now one of four teams remaining with an opportunity to capture a National Championship this season.
Now, the Fiesta Bowl is set with Ole Miss set to square off against the Miami Hurricanes in Glendale (Ariz.) on Jan. 8 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Ole Miss and Miami will certainly move the needle but a pivotal rematch between the Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers has set the stage for another instant classic between the pair of Big 12 opponents.
College Football Playoff Semifinals
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)
Date: Jan. 8, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)
Date: Jan. 9, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Ole Miss Moves On: Chambliss Magic
Chambliss has ascended into one of America's top signal-callers after earning the starting job in Week 3 and never looking back.
From finishing Top-10 in the Heisman Trophy voting to now leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals, Chambliss once again worked his magic on Thursday night in the Caesars SuperDome.
The All-SEC selection propelled Ole Miss down the stretch after going 30-for-46 with 362 yards and two touchdowns through the air with another 14 yards on the ground.
It was highlight reel play after highlight reel play where Chambliss connected with 10 different pass-catchers - namely Harrison Wallace III after having a career-night. Wallace logged 156 receiving yards on nine receptions with a touchdown.
Along with Wallace III, it was Oklahoma State transfer De'Zhaun Stribling that battled in the fourth quarter with a game-changing reception to set up the go-ahead field goal where he ultimately finished with 122 receiving yards on 7 receptions.
Now, Ole Miss moves on with a Fiesta Bowl clash set against the Miami Hurricanes on Jan. 8 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
