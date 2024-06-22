'Bentley in a Bentley!' Ole Miss Football Uses Luxury Car For Photoshoot
"The 'Sip is the move," according to the Ole Miss football social media account admins, and they backed up that sentiment in a luxurious way on Friday.
The Rebels' top returning running back from a season ago is Ulysses Bentley IV, so how do you promote his quick skills in the backfield? By utilizing the car with the same name.
Ole Miss shared a photo on Friday of Bentley (the running back) sitting in a Bentley (the car) with the caption "Bentley IV in a Bentley" and the recruiting hashtag "#ComeToTheSip." You can view the posts below.
That wasn't the end of the antics, however. The Rebels then shared a photo of quarterback Jaxson Dart in the same car, highlighting what is expected to be a high-powered offense in Oxford during the 2024 season.
Fast-flying cars aside, Ole Miss looks to have a strong offense yet again this season, and these two players are a large part of that expectation. Bentley shared carries with Quinshon Judkins a season ago, but after Judkins' departure via the transfer portal this offseason, the load will only increase for the Rebels returner.
Last season, Bentley rushed for 540 yards and a score, and he will be a part of a revamped running back room in 2024. The Rebels went out and added some strong talent to join him in the backfield, such as Henry Parrish Jr. and Rashad Amos out of the transfer portal.
And then, there's Dart. The Ole Miss quarterback is expected to be the focal point of head coach Lane Kiffin's offense again this fall after leading the Rebels to their first-ever 11-win season in 2023. Dart threw for over 3,300 yards and 23 touchdowns last campaign.
Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.