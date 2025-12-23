Giants vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
Two of the worst teams in the NFL will face off during the 4 p.m. EST window in Week 17, as Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders host Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants.
Both of these teams are just 2-13 this season, and the Giants have yet to win a game on the road despite covering in four of their eight road games to date.
Las Vegas had a win over the New England Patriots (who are now 12-3) in Week 1, but it has just one win since and is in last in the AFC standings after the Tennessee Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.
Still, oddsmakers have the Raiders as small favorites in this matchup after they gave the Houston Texans problems in Week 16. Ashton Jeanty (two touchdowns) had a huge showing for the Raiders in that matchup, and he should feast against New York’s league-worst run defense.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for this battle between two teams in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Giants vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Giants +1.5 (-120)
- Raiders -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Giants: -105
- Raiders: -115
Total
- 41.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Giants vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 28
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Giants record: 2-13
- Raiders record: 2-13
Giants vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The Raiders are 6-9 against the spread this season.
- The Giants are 7-8 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 3-4 against the spread at home this season.
- The Giants are 4-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Giants have yet to win a road game this season.
- The OVER is 9-6 in the Giants’ games this season.
- The UNDER is 8-7 in the Raiders’ games this season.
Giants vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- John Michael Schmitz Jr. – questionable
- Cor’Dale Flott – questionable
- Andrew Thomas – questionable
- Jon Runyan – questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Tyler Lockett – questionable
- JJ Pegues – questionable
Giants vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch
Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Raiders
Rookie Ashton Jeanty is coming off his best game of the season in Week 16, rushing for 128 yards on 24 carries while also reeling in a 60-yard touchdown catch. Jeanty scored on the ground as well, and he’s quietly up to 828 rushing yards and 326 receiving yards this season.
While the rookie is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, some of that hasn’t been his fault. Jeanty is playing behind a pedestrian offensive line, making it hard for him to consistently rip off chunk gains.
On Sunday, he may have the best matchup of the season, as the New York Giants rank dead last in EPA/Rush and yards per carry allowed (5.5) this season. That should set up well for the Raiders offense, especially if Jeanty is able to get going early.
Las Vegas nearly upset the Texans (14th in EPA/Rush) in Week 16, and it’ll look to dominate this weak Giants attack with a heavy dose of Jeanty. The rookie played over 90 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 16 and should handle a heavy workload in this contest.
Giants vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
The Giants’ offense was lifeless in Week 16, as Jaxson Dart threw for just 33 yards and New York finished with 13 points in a loss to Minnesota.
Now, the Giants take on a Raiders team that has scored the fewest points (217) in the NFL this season.
While Las Vegas should be able to run the ball on the Giants, I don’t trust Smith to move this offense consistently, especially with all of the interceptions that he’s thrown in the 2025 campaign.
On the Giants side, Dart has not looked like the same quarterback since he suffered a concussion, and the New York offense has suffered because of it, scoring 15, 21 and 13 points in the last three games.
The UNDER has hit in the majority of the Raiders’ games this season, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see a low-scoring affair on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: UNDER 41.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.