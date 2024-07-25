Did Lane Kiffin Troll South Carolina With Juice Wells Video?
Did Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin take a veiled jab at the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday evening? It can certainly be read that way.
Recently, wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells (a former South Carolina transfer) posted a video to his Instagram account of him running a route and catching a pass inside Ole Miss' Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. On Wednesday, Kiffin took that video and posted it to his X account, but instead of the original song used by Wells, he placed the song "2001" in the background, a tune that is used by the Gamecocks for entrance music.
You can view the post below.
Needless to say, the replies on the post from South Carolina fans believe this to be another Kiffin troll job, something he does often on social media. Wells' presence on Ole Miss' roster has added a very intriguing storyline to the upcoming game between the Rebels and the Gamecocks on Oct. 5 in Columbia, and how he handles his return to Williams-Brice Stadium will be a talking point before and after kickoff.
Drama and trolling aside, Wells should provide a spark to the Rebels offense in 2024. He joined an elite receiver room with names like Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and others by his side, and if he can stay healthy, quarterback Jaxson Dart will probably look his way often over the course of the season.
Wells only appeared in three games last season due to an injury, but he posted over 900 receiving yards with the Gamecocks in 2022 to go with six touchdowns. Prior to his time at South Carolina, he spent two years at James Madison, including a 1,200-yard season in 2021.