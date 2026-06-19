Biggest Reason Ole Miss Offense Won't Skip a Beat During 2026 Season

The expectations are a lot higher for the Ole Miss Rebels coming into the 2026 season, and rightfully so. Just one season ago, the Rebels were one game away from playing in the national championship.

2026 is a pivotal year for this program. First off, head coach Pete Golding will be in his first full season as the leader of the Rebels. After being thrown in the fire last season during the College Football Playoff, Golding shed the tag of interim coach and will now look to have this program as a fixture in the playoffs for years to come.

Former head coach Lane Kiffin's departure is one potential reason to be skeptical about this upcoming season. However, the Rebels' offense may be in good hands with offensive coordinator John David Baker.

Plenty Of Weapons

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baker is familiar with how the Rebels' offense runs. During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Baker served as the co-offensive coordinator for the program before finding his previous role with the East Carolina Pirates as offensive coordinator.

The Rebels' new offensive playcaller is comfortable in a system that is Kiffin-like, because he cut his teeth in that exact system. His stats with the Pirates' offense are enough to believe that with more elite talent in Oxford, Baker's system will be even stronger this upcoming season.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baker's offense with the Pirates last season used a committee of running backs last season. Four different running backs rushed for over 250 yards last season. If the Rebels' offense has a run first mentality this fall, there's a good chance running back Kewan Lacy is going to skyrocket up the Heisman candidate charts.

Lacy burst onto the scene last season, leading the SEC in rushing attempts with 306 and rushing touchdowns with 24. Add Chambliss' ability to use his legs, and Baker will be able to dial up plenty of jaw-dropping plays this season.

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts after a touchdown run during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorback at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Having elite talent all over the field will make Baker's job easier. However, having a coach who can keep things simple and carry over most of what the offense has already built means the team can walk into fall camp with the confidence of knowing what to expect.

The old saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." That should be the mentality of Baker and this offense coming into the season. Finding success for this team offensively means keeping more of the same from this past season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.