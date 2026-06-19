The Ole Miss Position Group That Could Surprise Everyone in 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels brought in one of the top transfer portal classes in the country, adding 31 new players to a roster that was just a few plays away from competing for a national title.

That Group included some of the top available overall players in the entire portal, such as Oregon edge Blake Purchase, LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne, Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier, Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight, Syracuse receiver Darrell Gill, and linebackers Luke Ferrelli (Cal) and Keaton Thomas (Baylor), among many others.

However, there is one group that could arguably have benefited the most out of the group, and it is one that is not nearly getting enough attention.

The defensive back room.

Ole Miss Has Completely Reshaped its Secondary

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero in action against the Austin Peay Governors | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Last season, the Rebels ranked fifth in the SEC in pass defense, behind only Alabama, Missouri, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. However, those numbers are a bit skewed, based on the simple stats.

In more than half of their games, specifically Arkansas, Georgia, Tulane (CFP), Georgia (CFP), and Miami, South Carolina, Washington State, and Mississippi State, the Ole Miss pass defense actually graded out rather poorly, according to PFF.

There are several players returning for another year with the defensive back room who are ready to take a step forward, including Jaylon Braxton, Antonio Kite, Nick Cull, Sage Ryan, Ladarian Clardy, and Andy Jaffe.

Their ability to hold onto Braxton and Kite specifically were huge wins as well, with both expected to be starters at corner for the Rebels in 2026.

But even with that level of retention, reinforcements were desperately needed - most notably at the safety position.

Fortunately for the Rebels, help is on the way with five new defensive backs making their way to the roster via the portal, the majority of whom are expected to make an immediate impact at safety.

With the additions of Sharif Denson, Joenel Aguero, and Edwin Joseph at safety, the Rebels now have three starting caliber players at the position in the room.

Aguero will likely line up at a hybrid safety/corner or STAR role in Pete Golding's defense. Aguero played a similar position at Georgia before making the move over to Ole Miss, and should be a natural fit for the scheme there.

Joseph and Denson will likely occupy the other two safety roles.

Denson brings high-level experience from the Florida Gators, starting 11 games, playing in 12, and amassing 53 tackles, two tackles for loss, and four QB hurries in 2025. He also started in six of his 12 appearances in 2024.

Joseph, brings much of the same, starting 10 games in 12 total appearances for Flordia State last season, with 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three picks and five pass break ups. He also played in all 12 games in 2024 as a red shirt freshman.

However, the Rebels also brought in another corner to help as well, signing Jay Crawford out of Auburn, who was one of the most coveted players in the portal. Crawford started 10 games in 11 appearances as a sophomore in 2025, and was named to the and was named to the SEC all-freshman team in 2024.

That, of course, is all in addition to the aforementioned returning group of Braxton, Kite, Cull, Ryan, Clardy, and Jaffe, as well as Tavoy Feagin, Anthony Robinson III, Cedrick Beavers, Keon Young and incoming true freshman Dorian Barney, among other talented young players.

And with a starting secondary of Braxton and Kite at the corners, with Joseph, Aguero, and Denson occupying the other three spots, and that type of depth behind them, the Rebels might end up with one of the best secondaries in all of the SEC when it's all said and done.

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