'Block Out The Noise!' Rebel Legend Elijah Moore Narrates New Ole Miss Hype Video
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels have garnered a lot of hype in the early portions of the 2024 season, but the team's focus is attempting to remain on the task at hand. This week, that means taking down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on the road.
Each week, the Rebels release a hype video prior to their game on Saturday, and the theme this week was "Block out the Noise," a statement driven home by narration from former Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore.
You can view the video below.
Moore had a storied career at Ole Miss, one that included First Team All-America honors in 2020. He finished his Rebel career with 2,441 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, and he has since gone on to an NFL career, currently suiting up for the Cleveland Browns.
The hype video narrated by Moore is supplemented by quotes from wide receiver Tre Harris, edge rusher Princely Umanmielen and head coach Lane Kiffin as well as highlights from the Rebels' first two games of the season.
It's understandable why Ole Miss has drawn so much attention through two weeks of the campaign, considering it has outscored its first two opponents by a combined total of 128-3, but things get more difficult this week. Wake Forest marks the Rebels' first Power Four opponent of the season as well as the year's first road trip, so Ole Miss will need to keep its foot on the gas on Saturday in Winston-Salem.
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Wake Forest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on The CW.