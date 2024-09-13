Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Wake Forest
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels are on the road this weekend as they are set to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C.
This will mark Ole Miss' first Power Four opponent of the season, and although the Rebels are heavily favored in this game, going on the road is always a challenge. Prior to this matchup, Ole Miss has cruised through the first two weeks of the season, outscoring Furman and Middle Tennessee by a combined total of 128-3 in Oxford.
Head coach Lane Kiffin hopes to see better execution in his defensive secondary this week as he called their performance "sloppy" at times against Middle Tennessee. Ole Miss allowed 250 passing yards to the Blue Raiders a week ago.
Can Ole Miss capitalize on its momentum and start the year with a record of 3-0? Here are the staff predictions for Saturday's game from Ole Miss On SI.
Cole Thompson -- Staff Writer
The last thing Ole Miss can afford to do is get complacent on the road. Wake Forest isn’t built to win a national title, but they just totaled over 450 yards on offense in a loss to Virginia.
This one is closer than some might like, but Henry Parrish Jr. and Jaxson Dart capitalize in the red zone. The Rebels return to Oxford 3-0 with a 17-point win.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 41, Wake Forest 24
Henry Stuart -- Staff Writer
Jaxson Dart has another huge game, as does the rest of the offense. The defense also legitimizes itself on a limited stage, surrendering only one score.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 48, Wake Forest 10
Jackson Harris -- Staff Writer
The Demon Deacons are coming off a really tough ACC loss to Virginia at home, and now they welcome an Ole Miss team ranked inside the top five.
While Lane Kiffin could care less about the ranking, he knows that Ole Miss has potential. A statement win on the road against a Power Four team could be a shot in the arm as the Rebs begin SEC play in two weeks.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 48, Wake Forest 16
John Macon Gillespie -- Publisher
I think there is a clear talent discrepancy here, and it's in Ole Miss' favor. That doesn't mean going on the road will be easy for the Rebels, but I think they come away with a win on Saturday without much trouble.
The back half of the Ole Miss defense will need to be sharper than it was a week ago as Wake quarterback Hank Bachmeier has over 650 passing yards and four scores on the year, but I think the Rebels make somewhat of a statement on Saturday with this road win. Expect another big day for Jaxson Dart and the offense as well as the Rebel front seven.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 49, Wake Forest 14