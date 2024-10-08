Magnolia Bowl Series History: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU
Whether it was Billy Cannon's run on Halloween night or Andrew Ritter's field goal as time expired, the Magnolia Bowl has always been one of the most historic rivalries in college football.
The LSU Tigers lead the all time series over the Ole Miss Rebels 63-42-4, but the Rebels have had some recent success at home against the Bayou Bengals. Ole Miss hasn't won in Baton Rouge since 2008, and it seems poetic that a win in the Red Stick would give the the Rebels a much needed boost this season entering their first bye week.
Let's take a look at three historic matchups in this great rivalry.
1959 -- LSU 7, Ole Miss 3
In a matchup between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Ole Miss, the Tigers mustered some Halloween magic. Billy Cannon's 89-yard punt return followed by an LSU stop on their own one-yard line sealed the Rebels' fate. Ole Miss and LSU did meet in the Sugar Bowl later in the year where the Rebels handled the Tigers 21-0, being named national champions by multiple media outlets.
2009 -- Ole Miss 25, LSU 23
This was the Les Miles clock management game, an issue that continued throughout his coaching tenure. The Tigers completed a 40-yard pass from Jordan Jefferson that put them in striking distance, but LSU ran out of time and failed to spike the ball before the clock hit zeros, clinching the Rebels' first home win over LSU since 1998.
2015 -- Ole Miss 35, LSU 17
Chad Kelly led the Rebels to a dominating victory over LSU in 2025 with 280 yards passing and two touchdowns. This game was one of the straws that broke the camel's back for Les Miles as the Tigers were reeling after losses to both Alabama and Arkansas in the past two weeks, LSU's first three-game losing streak since 1999.