How Much of A Threat Is LSU to Ole Miss in 2026?

The Ole Miss Rebels' conference opener against the LSU Tigers is a highly anticipated matchup, but it isn't necessarily because of player matchups or the gameplay itself.

Instead, the week three contest will revolve around former head coach Lane Kiffin's homecoming to Oxford, Mississippi in the wake of his move to Baton Rouge in the weeks before the Rebels' began their first ever college football playoff run. Kiffin's move was contentious across the college sports world, and the Rebels were left with a bitter taste in their mouths as several players followed Kiffin, leaving holes in both the roster and the coaching staff.

Head coach Pete Golding stepped up to the plate to lead Ole Miss to the semi-finals of the playoffs, as well as retain several key players and recruit the No. 2 transfer portal class — following LSU's top ranking.

But after separating the drama and contention to look at the actual game itself, how much of a threat does LSU really pose to Ole Miss?

Despite Kiffin's Controversial Homecoming, It's Anyone's Game to Take

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Undoubtedly, the histrionic circumstances of Kiffin's departure will overshadow much of this game, taking over many storylines that usually would focus on the action of the field.

However, those circumstances are an incredibly important reason to why this game is so well-matched: Both teams will be playing with a chip on their shoulder that will embolden the historic rivalry of the Magnolia Bowl, which has been played on and off since the two teams first met in 1894.

Ole Miss and LSU have played every year since 1945, but with two potential contenders seeking to cement their place at the top of the SEC's totem pole, the 2026 version will be explosive. Besides all the outside factors, the competition has kept its streak with battles over the transfer portal and recruitment of the incoming class of 2027.

Both teams feature explosive offenses, with Ole Miss retaining key players like quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy and wide receiver Deuce Alexander, while adding portal talent such as wide receivers Darrell Gill Jr. and Johntay Cook.

LSU's offensive weapons are a patchwork group from the portal, headlined by former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receivers Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr. — the latter being a transfer from Ole Miss.

Like most college football games this year, the deciding moments will be battled out by transfers who are spending the offseason gelling together with the rest of the group and learning the coaching staff's style of play. To Ole Miss' advantage, the continuation of Golding's position of head coach and retainment of offensive veterans will offer some more stability, even though LSU has the better transfer portal class and arguably more talent on the roster.

As Kiffin returns to his former stomping grounds, the game may just be a complete toss-up between two teams that seek to prove newfound dominance within the conference, as well as take home the victory of a rival game that, in 2026, will be more bitter than ever.

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