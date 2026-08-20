Bryan Brown Has a Clear Vision For the Identity of the Ole Miss Defense

The Ole Miss defense has been a subject of conversation throughout fall camp. The offense is in good hands with Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy leading the way, but the defense is a bigger storyline.

They brought back key players up front with Will Echoles and Kam Franklin. The Rebels completely retooled the linebacker room and the secondary through the transfer portal. It's an excited group under defensive coordinator Bryan Brown.

As kickoff against Louisville gets closer, the makeup of the defense will become clearer.

Brown Wants a Physical Defense

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51), defensive end Kam Franklin (5) and linebacker Andrew Jones (44) tackle Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones. Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Brown takes control of this defense, he wants a new identity for this group.

"The number one thing we want is to be physical," Brown said. "We want to be a really, really physical defense. We want to play fast, and we want to make sure we limit explosive plays and play really smart."

The explosive play plagued Ole Miss last season. They were susceptible to big plays, and it appears there's an increased effort to prevent that. Brown also spoke about the leaders of this new-look defense.

"I think big Will Echoles, you know, he's done a tremendous job of trying to be a vocal leader, for sure," Brown said. "He's a quiet guy in general, but he's shown a little bit more vocal leadership, as well as Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli. And so it's great to have guys like those around who have been around the game and done some really good things in this league..."

Echoles said he understands his role as a leader. He wants to set a good example for the younger guys and take the next step as the anchor of this Ole Miss defense. Echoles, Franklin, and Suntarine Perkins were instrumental in last season's success, and that shouldn't change this year.

High Expectations For This Defense

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown has tons of confidence in this group. In fact, he believes they have the potential to be better than 2024's menacing defense that allowed just 14.4 points per game.

"I think when you compare those two, that group in '24 was really talented, and I think this group has a lot of talent. I think we got a little more depth, especially up front. Secondary-wise, I think we got a little bit of depth as well," Brown said. "I wouldn't say right now they're going to be better than that group, but we have a chance to be if we do things right and do our job..."

There will be plenty of new faces on this defense, but if they can play aggressively and physically, Brown's defense could play a major role in the team's success.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.