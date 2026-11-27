Junior Tight End Caleb Odom is now a household name for Ole Miss football fans. Odom, from Carrollton, GA, has propelled himself into the school record books this season.

After two years of limited productivity, Odom was finally released in 2026. His 549 receiving yards and four touchdowns rank him among the most productive pass-catchers on the offense. Additionally, he moved into eighth place among Ole Miss tight ends in career receiving yards.

A humble first two seasons

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Caleb Odom (18) dives in an attempt to complete a pass agains the Mercer Bears during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Odom began his career at Alabama in 2024. He was a four-star recruit and ranked among the top 100 prospects in his recruiting class nationwide. Unfortunately, Odom was unable to translate his high pedigree into success in Tuscaloosa during his freshman year. He caught seven passes for 65 yards and did not score a touchdown that season. He also did not record a single stat during SEC play.

After his freshman year, Odom transferred to Ole Miss. In a stacked tight end room with Luke Hasz and Dae'Quan Wright, Odom served as the second pass-catching tight end behind Wright. He put together a respectable sophomore season, snagging 19 total passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Odom saw his first big-game action in 2025. He caught passes in all three College Football Playoff games and in huge regular-season matchups against LSU and Georgia. This experience has proved valuable as Odom adopted a bigger role this season.

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Odom explosion

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) catches the ball over Auburn Tigers linebacker Bryce Deas (16) during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, the number one option in the passing game, Caleb Odom, has put together a fabulous season in 2026. Odom has caught a pass in every matchup he was active for this year, establishing himself as one of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' favorite targets.

In his first two games, Odom put Ole Miss fans on notice, totaling nine catches for 154 yards and a touchdown. He was a crucial part of the monumental victory against LSU, catching a pass late in the first quarter from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and breaking two tackles to put Ole Miss in scoring position.

His best performance specifically came in the matchup against Wofford. Odom caught 3 passes for 110 yards and scored a touchdown before exiting early to rest. He caught the touchdown on a laser from Chambliss through the middle. After catching it, Odom put on the burners and beat several Terrier defenders to the end zone.

Hopefully, Odom can carry momentum from the Wofford game into the Egg Bowl and the bowl game. The man is an athletic freak and, in my opinion, has been underutilized thus far.

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