Although, at large, the 2026 season has been a disappointing one for Ole Miss, the Rebels have a chance to close the regular season on a high note.

Ole Miss (7-4, 4-4) is looking to clinch its eighth win of the season at the expense of its in-state rival Mississippi State (5-6, 2-6), which would prevent the Bulldogs from reaching traditional bowl eligibility. If history is an indication of anything come Friday, the Rebels are in good shape.

Ole Miss has won the last three matchups, with its last loss to Mississippi State coming back in the 2022 season.

Ole Miss On SI predicts what this year's Egg Bowl should look like ahead of the latest clash between the longtime rivals.

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) holds the Golden Egg trophy after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Komis

Yes, it’s a rivalry game and internally both teams are heavily encouraged to throw the records, statistics and probabilities out the window. That’s the right message.

However, as a spectator, the only question I have for this year’s matchup is if Ole Miss covers Vegas’ lengthy spread. The Bulldogs will be without arguably their two best players in Isaac Smith and Kamario Taylor. Ole Miss is also banged up, but have been able to overcome the absences and adjust on the fly for the most part.

I think the keys for Ole Miss keeping its distance in this one involves establishing its run game, unlocking Trinidad Chambliss’ dual-threat abilities and preventing long sustaining drives from the Bulldogs’ offense. Mississippi State has an underrated front seven that has shown plenty of capability in slowing down the run and getting into the backfield on pass rushes. But offensively, I don’t see them being able to match up with Ole Miss if the Rebels find a rhythm early.

Ole Miss 34, Mississippi State 13

Cooper Ferguson

There truly is nothing in sports like a college football rivalry game, and the Egg Bowl really is one of the greatest spectacles of rivalry weekend.

Mississippi State looked quite good early this season with the strong play of Kamario Taylor, but with a carousel of quarterbacks transpiring since his injury, I do not think there is any way the Bulldogs can keep up with this Ole Miss team.

Trinidad Chambliss is going to put on a show in his final game in Oxford, as the Rebels will win their fourth straight Egg Bowl and end the Bulldogs’ hopes at a bowl game.

Ole Miss 42, Mississippi State 14

Jaydon Koss

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In a rivalry with such tradition and history as the Egg Bowl, you can never be sure a major upset isn’t coming. However, I don’t have faith in this year’s Mississippi State team to keep it close.

Whether it’s Billy Puckett or AJ Swann, the Bulldogs’ offense hasn’t been competitive enough to make me think they’ll be able to put up points against this season’s Ole Miss defense. Additionally, I think the Rebels’ offense will put up points in what will be QB Trinidad Chambliss’ and other offensive weapons’ last game in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as Rebels.

Give me Ole Miss to win the Egg Bowl by 21 and keep the trophy in Oxford for the fourth consecutive season.

Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 10

Billy Flowers

This seems like one of the most under-the-radar Egg Bowls in recent memory. With Ole Miss out of playoff contention and Mississippi State's disappointing season, the national focus will not be on Oxford this year. Even so, I believe there will be plenty of emotion in this game. It's Trinidad Chambliss' last game in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Mississippi State is fighting for Bowl eligibility.

I think that Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby will pull out all the stops he has left in this matchup. State is playing with house money, but I do not see a path to victory for them. Ole Miss' front seven will annihilate their offensive line and rattle quarterback Billy Puckett. Since Kamario Taylor was injured, Mississippi State's offense has been putrid in SEC games. I do not see that changing on Friday.

The Rebel offense may not have the success they enjoyed in the Wofford game, but they should have enough to win their fourth straight golden egg. Keep in mind Ole Miss has destroyed lower-level SEC opponents this season. I think that trend continues.

Ole Miss 37, Mississippi State 10

Tyler Crum

Without Kamario Taylor, MSU has been a shadow of what it was in the early season. The offense lacks explosiveness, and the defense has been tasked with cleaning up what the offense leaves behind. Without Taylor, the Bulldogs don’t stand much of a chance against Ole Miss, especially if Trinidad Chambliss puts on the Superman cape once again for the Rebels. I predict that MSU struggles to move the ball while Ole Miss does the opposite and puts a number of touchdowns on the board. Ole Miss wins big.

Ole Miss 42, Mississippi State 17

Zion Trammell

Ole Miss is looking to end the regular season on a high note. The Rebels have to limit the big plays and bracket wide receiver Anthony Evans III. I think Ole Miss cruises to a victory in the Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss 34, Mississippi State 17

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