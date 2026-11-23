When Trinidad Chambliss arrived in Oxford in spring 2025, not much was expected. Chambliss was expected to provide much-needed quarterback depth behind surefire starter Austin Simmons, but most casual Ole Miss fans paid the portal addition no mind.

Fast forward a year and a half, and Chambliss is the face of Ole Miss football. After leading the program to the most successful season in recent memory, he won a court case for an additional year of eligibility and started the season as a Heisman favorite.

Even though the 2026 season has not met expectations, Chambliss will leave a lasting legacy in Oxford. This weekend's Egg Bowl will be his last regular-season game in an Ole Miss uniform.

The Egg Bowl can help end a rough season on a positive note

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) walks off the field after the game against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the 2026 Ole Miss Rebels put together a disappointing season. Many fans entered the season with College Football Playoff expectations, but now, in late November, the Rebels are barely ranked.

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Chambliss is not solely responsible for Ole Miss' four losses. Offensive coordinator John David Baker's play-calling has been suspect at best, and injuries have plagued the offense for the entirety of the year.

Still, Chambliss's has not been as effective as he was last year. He's thrown three times as many interceptions, with a few in crucial moments. The 59-17 thrashing of Wofford brought Chambliss's stats closer to last years totals, but his tape has not shown the same consistency of 2025.

Fortunately, Trinidad has one more opportunity in the 2026 regular season to add to his legacy at Ole Miss. In his first Egg Bowl, Trinidad played a stellar game. He threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Rebels to a 38-19 win. Despite all of the noise surrounding the Rebels at the time, Chambliss focused on the game in front of him and delivered one of his best perfomances of the season.

This year, Chambliss will have to block out the negativity surrounding his team and focus on the game in front of him. The Egg Bowl means a lot to both teams and to Mississippi as a whole. If Trinidad puts together a second incredible showing in the rivalry game, he will add to his resume as an Ole Miss great.

The Egg Bowl means a little bit more to fans, and for Trinidad, it means not only that, but another opportunity to take the field with his brothers.

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