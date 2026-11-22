The Rebels took home a 59-17 victory against the Wofford Terriers today at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Today was Ole Miss' Senior Day, and the Rebels came to play, getting a dominant win that allowed for many Rebels players to get crucial snaps, both in appreciation of their time on the team and to allow young players who will be important to the future to develop.

With so many players getting opportunities, there's bound to be a lot of good and bad. Let's dive into the good, the bad and the ugly of today's game.

Good: Quarterback Play

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passes the ball during the first quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his last year of college eligibility, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss put on a show during Senior Day. Chambliss threw the ball 20 times; 19 of his passes were caught for 367 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He did turn the ball over on a strip-sack.

Chambliss wasn't the only quarterback to have a great day for Ole Miss. Backups Deuce Knight and Walker Howard also had impressive days. Knight completed five of his six passes for 107 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He also had 47 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Howard completed six of his nine passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Howard's eligibility is up after this season, but Knight's play was potentially a glimpse into what next season, and possibly further, will look like for the Rebels as Knight is set to be QB1 in 2027.

Bad: Second Half

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Mississippi Rebels quarterback Walker Howard passes the ball during the third quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As good as the first half of the game was for Ole Miss, the second half wasn't going to look the same. However, leading 49-3 at halftime and getting outscored in the second half is such a dramatic difference that it's worth mentioning.

The reason for the difference is that Ole Miss took its foot off the gas and played its backups in the second half. The decision was understandable to avoid injury, as Deuce Knight limped off the field following a touchdown at the end of the first half.

It's not something to worry about, but it's worth Ole Miss' coaching staff taking another look at how the Rebels' depth played in the second half.

Ugly: Running Backs

Mississippi Rebels running back JT Lindsey runs the ball during the third quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to Ole Miss having such a large lead early in the game, much of the second half was spent running the ball to kill time. Rebel fans would've hoped to see flashes from some of Ole Miss' rushers, but they weren't very explosive.

JT Lindsey was the running back who got by far the most carries in the game, with 18. He got just 62 yards, which is an average of 3.4 yards per carry. When combining all 34 carries by running backs Lindsey, Ja'Michael Jones, Damarius Yates, Joshua Dye and Makhi Frazier today, they had just 138 yards, an average of 4.1 four yards per carry. The only rushing touchdown of the day came from Deuce Knight.

Some of the blame for the poor rushing averages can be placed on the depth offensive linemen playing for much of the game. Even with that being the case, the running backs should've shown more.

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