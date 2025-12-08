Can Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M Host Recruits for College Football Playoff?

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will host the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this month in the program's College Football Playoff debut in Oxford.

After a historic season in the Magnolia State with multiple twists and turns off of the field, the Rebels are officially set to host Jon Sumrall's crew in the first-round.

Ole Miss will be led by head coach Pete Golding where he will make his debut as the shot-caller of the Rebels in the College Football Playoff amid Lane Kiffin's departure last Sunday.

"I think this is something that this program is going to be the expectation moving forward. That’s something that I’m used to," Golding said.

"That’s something when you invest a lot into programs and you’re aligned from the top down, from the chancellor to the athletic director to the head football coach to a really good growth collective led by Walker Jones and your elite, really good players, this should be the norm."

Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Oregon will host in the first-round with an opportunity to earn an additional home game to the 2025 schedule, but are there recruiting benefits?

Schools that are hosting home games in the College Football Playoff are not allowed to host recruits to campus.

According to multiple reports, "the College Football Playoff takes control of these games, dictating game day procedures in many ways. This includes things like sponsorship presentation, some on-field branding and more.

"But the most relevant layer to the equation is ticket sharing. The College Football Playoff oversees ticket revenue as well."

But there are other recruiting benefits.

"There are advantages, but not as much of an advantage from a recruiting perspective as people may think," Former Penn State head coach James Franklin said last year in preparation for the Nittany Lions' home playoff game against SMU.

"Other than, obviously, really good players are still able to watch us continue to play this season."

College Football Playoff Rankings:

Indiana (13-0)* Ohio State (12-1) Georgia (12-1)* Texas Tech (12-1)* Oregon (11-1) Ole Miss (11-1) Texas A&M (11-1) Oklahoma (10-2) Alabama (10-3) Miami (10-2) Tulane (11-2) James Madison (12-1)

The College Football Playoff Schedule:

All times Eastern

The First-Round Matchups:

Friday, Dec. 19

(9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Saturday, Dec. 20

(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M: Noon | ABC/ESPN

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

(11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss: 3:30 p.m. | TNT/truTV

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

(12) James Madison at (5) Oregon: 7:30 p.m. | TNT/truTV

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

The Quarterfinal Round:

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl (2) Ohio State vs. (7/10) Winner -- : 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

Thursday, Jan. 1

Orange Bowl -- (4) Texas Tech vs. (5/12) winner : Noon | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Orange Bowl -- (4) Texas Tech vs. (5/12) winner : Noon | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Rose Bowl (1) Indiana vs. (8/9) Winner -- : 4 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl (3) Georgia vs. (6/11) Winner -- : 8 p.m. | ESPN

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

The Semifinal Round:

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.

Friday, Jan. 9

Peach Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

